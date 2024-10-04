عربي


North Korea Continues To Send Garbage Balloons To Seoul

10/4/2024 3:11:24 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Since the beginning of the day on October 4, North Korea has launched about 320 balloons with garbage and waste towards the South, Azernews reports.

As reported by the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the armed forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan. About 120 packages that were attached to balloons fell in the northern regions of Gyeonggi Province and in Seoul.

The inspection showed that they contained paper, plastic bottles and other household waste. No dangerous substances have been identified. North Korea has been launching balloons with garbage since the end of May this year, the current launch was the 24th in a row.

