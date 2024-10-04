North Korea Continues To Send Garbage Balloons To Seoul
Date
10/4/2024 3:11:24 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Since the beginning of the day on October 4, North Korea has
launched about 320 balloons with garbage and waste towards the
South, Azernews reports.
As reported by the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the armed forces of
the Republic of Kazakhstan. About 120 packages that were attached
to balloons fell in the northern regions of Gyeonggi Province and
in Seoul.
The inspection showed that they contained paper, plastic bottles
and other household waste. No dangerous substances have been
identified. North Korea has been launching balloons with garbage
since the end of May this year, the current launch was the 24th in
a row.
MENAFN04102024000195011045ID1108747849
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.