Crypto: From Fear To Greed In One Week
Date
10/18/2024 11:04:00 AM
Market picture
The crypto market has gained around 8% over the past seven days, stabilising near $2.30 trillion over this week and reaching a capitalisation of $2.32 trillion at the time of writing on Friday. The sentiment index is firmly in greed territory at 73. This is the highest level of optimism since late July and contrasts sharply with fear (32) a week earlier.
