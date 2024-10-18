Crypto: From Fear To Greed In One Week

Bitcoin has gained over 12% in the last week, making two attempts to break through the $68 thousand level. In our view, the bulls in bitcoin already showed their strength on Monday, as they took the price above the 200-day MA in one fell swoop, breaking through the previous highs and the upper boundary of the multi-month descending channel. The next growth target looks to be the $71-73K area, where strong resistance and historical highs from March are concentrated.

CryptoQuant notes that bitcoin inventories on centralised crypto exchanges have fallen to multi-year lows. More than 51,000 BTC were withdrawn from major trading platforms last month.

QCP Capital recorded purchases of March call options on Bitcoin with an exercise price of $120K. The purchases were accompanied by a rise in quotes above $68K, which analysts saw as a sign of the return of bullish long-term buyers.

According to a16z crypto estimates, there are about 617 million cryptocurrency owners and 30-60 million monthly active users, excluding bots and temporary addresses. However, only 5-10% of users can be considered active, highlighting the huge opportunity to attract passive cryptocurrency holders.

The Block estimates that the total revenue of users staking Ethereum has fallen by around 30% from its peak in March due to a drop in the network activity.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin sees the network's most pressing problem as the lack of a unified ecosystem. According to him, the space built around the protocol is now more like 34 different blockchains.



