India Mobile Congress 2024 Recognizes Excellence In ICT And TMT Announces IMC 2024 Award Winners

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India India Mobile 2024 announced the winners of the much-anticipated IMC 2024 Awards, on the third day of the four-day long affair at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. With over 19 diverse award categories, the IMC Awards are renowned for recognizing outstanding achievements in the Information and Communication (ICT) and Telecom, Media, and (TMT) sectors.



IMC 2024 Awards





The award ceremony was graced by esteemed Ministers and Industry leaders, including Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Hon'ble MoSC, Govt. of India who felicitated the award winners. The award jury included Shri Anil Kumar Bhardwaj - DDG (SE), DoT; Lt. Gen. Dr. S.P. Kochhar, DG, COAI; Ms. Vishakha Saigal, VP & Head Strategic Initiatives, Regulatory Policy & Research, Jio; Mr. Rahul Vatts, CRO (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel; and Mr. Rochkar Kapur, EVP, Vodafone Idea.





Felicitating the award winners at the ceremony , Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Hon'ble MoSC, Govt. of India said,“These award showcases and represents the continuous hard work, passion, resilience of the industry. We are proud to see the hard work and wish the winners to achieve more success in future and make India proud by delivering world class products and services.”





Some of the distinguished awards honored during the ceremony were: Most innovative 5G case deployed for the year, Best MSME in telecom ecosystem, Best made in India telecom innovation, Best Connected Consumer Device & Application, Sustainable growth award for organization in telecom ecosystem, Most innovative telecom software, Best Enterprise Digital Transformation of the Year, Best Security, Privacy & Authentication Driven Solution of the Year, Best Indian IPR of the Year in Telecom, Best Glocal (Local to Global) Startup of the Year, Biggest Indian telecom technology exporter of the year and many more.





List of Winners at IMC 2024 Awards

Best Made in India Telecom Innovation - Rakuten Symphony

Most Innovative Telecom Software - Tata Elxsi

Best Security, Privacy and Authentication Driven Solution of the Year - Fortinet Technologies India Pvt Ltd

Best Connected Consumer Device and Application - AjnaLens

Best MSME in Telecom System - Lekha Wireless Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Best Enterprise Digital Transformation of the Year - 6D Technologies

Best Glocal (Local-Global) Startup of the Year - Dhruva Space

Most Innovative 5G Case Deployed for the Year - Nayan India Science and Technologies Private Limited

Sustainable Growth Awards for Organization in Telecom System - Tata Communications Ltd.

Best Indian IPR of the Year in Telecom - HFCL Limited

Biggest Indian Telecom Technology Exporter of the Year - Rakuten Symphony

Biggest Telecom Technology Exporter of the Year - Nokia Solutions and Networks India Pvt. Ltd.

Best On-Campus Startup of the Year - Dronearch Systems And Technologies Private Limited

Best Education Institute Exhibit of the Year (1/2) - IIT Hyderabad- Smart City Living Lab

Best Education Institute Exhibit of the Year (2/2) - IIIT Kottayam- Crime Scene Recreation In Metaverse

Best Ministry Exhibit of the Year (1/2) - Amtron- Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region

Best Ministry Exhibit of the Year (2/2) - Department of Science & Technology

Best Exhibit Design of the Year - Qualcomm

Best Interactive Exhibitor of the Year - Tata Consultancy Services & Tejas Networks





The ceremony showcased the brightest stars of innovation and excellence in the telecom industry, featuring a distinguished panel of esteemed technology experts and industry leaders. They gathered to honor remarkable businesses, groundbreaking innovations, and leading institutions in the field.





Ramakrishna P., CEO, India Mobile Congress said,“We are really thankful to the incredible participation from all our exhibitors and for the IMC 2024 awards we received record 150 entries. As a mark of excellence every year we announce IMC awards and this year we are privileged to recognize some of the cutting-edge work and contributions done by some excellent startups, MSMEs, institutes and corporates in making India proud with their work in the country and around the world.”





The IMC Awards celebrate technological breakthroughs, transformative achievements and outstanding contributions across the telecom ecosystem. The awards recognize those who push boundaries and set new benchmarks each year, inspiring further advancements and driving industry progress. With distinct categories, the awards spotlight excellence across various segments of the telecom sector.