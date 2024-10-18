Web3mediabreaks Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Takes Steps To Enhance Online Safety

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Meta (NASDAQ: META) , known for its social platforms like and Instagram, is taking significant steps to address safety concerns. The company is launching a campaign to combat“sextortion,” a form of online exploitation. Antigone Davis, Meta's Global Head of Safety, has announced new features aimed at helping parents protect their children online.

These new safety features are part of Meta's broader strategy to enhance user safety across its platforms. By focusing on safeguarding children, Meta aims to create a safer online environment. This initiative reflects the company's commitment to addressing critical safety issues that affect its users.

Despite these efforts, Meta's stock performance remains strong. Today, the stock reached a high of approximately $584 on the NASDAQ. This indicates investor confidence in the company's ability to manage safety concerns while maintaining its market position.

Meta's proactive approach to user safety could positively impact its reputation and user trust. As the company continues to implement these safety measures, it may further strengthen its standing in the competitive social media landscape.

About Meta Platforms Inc.

Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

