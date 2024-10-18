Artera Announces New AI Products And Harmony Platform Enhancements

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Two New AI Co-Pilots for Staff and Insights Offered Alongside

Multiple Artera Harmony Updates

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Artera , the leader in patient communications and trusted partner to more than 800 healthcare organizations, unveiled its latest AI products at the Artera Heartbeat Annual Customer Conference. With a mission to make healthcare number one in customer service, Artera announced two new AI-powered products - Artera Staff AI Co-Pilot and Artera Insights AI Co-Pilots - and significant updates to its award-winning patient communications platform, Artera Harmony .

These advancements aim to enhance patient experience, streamline healthcare operations and reduce administrative burden.

Artera Staff AI Co-Pilot:

The Artera Staff AI Co-Pilot is designed using healthcare conversational data to assist administrative staff in managing patient communications faster and more accurately. The Staff AI Co-Pilot includes four skills to improve patient communications, increase response time and reduce administrative staff burden:



Translation: Provides culturally-relevant, real-time translation for inbound patient messages and outbound staff responses using the patient's preferred language, ensuring the language is never a barrier to care.

Predictive Text: Offers real-time text suggestions to help staff respond faster and more accurately to patient inquiries.

Message Shortening: Helps rewrite longer messages, optimizing the messages for brevity and clarity, and reduces the number of overall messages sent to patients.

Conversation Summaries: Summarizes patient conversations, making it easier for staff to summarize and document conversation history, including saving in Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems. Available now with Artera Harmony.

Artera Insights AI Co-Pilot:

Designed to help healthcare organizations make data-driven decisions, the Artera Insights AI Co-Pilot analyzes patient engagement data to provide actionable insights and timely recommendations. Currently available are:



Smart No-Show Reports:

Using predictive analytics, Smart No-Show Reports identify patients at risk for missing appointments, offering healthcare providers the opportunity to intervene, engage and ideally improve care.

Available now with Artera Harmony.

Coming in Q1 2025:



Smart No-Show Inbox: Expands on the Smart No-Show Reports by visually tagging within the Inbox anyone at risk for no-shows.

Smart No-Show Trigger: Automate outreach to your at-risk patient appointments leveraging Artera Triggers. Next Best Actions: Provides a dashboard inside the Staff Console to surface key insights and suggested follow-up actions.

Artera Harmony Enhancements

Artera continues to enhance Artera Harmony, the award-winning patient communications SaaS platform, leveraged by today's leading healthcare organizations. At Artera Heartbeat'24 , several new Harmony features were unveiled:





Flows: Enables multi-step conversation sequences while leveraging Natural Language Understanding (NLU) to automate patient engagement. New reusable Message Blocks, a Template Library and Flows reporting are now natively available within Harmony.

Homepage with Next Best Actions: Artera homepage with clear "action items" for users, highlighting conversations needing attention and/or general insights from engagement data.

Message Categorization : Uses Machine Learning models to categorize patient communications, powering new reports, new inbox filters and new home page insights.

Native Value Reports : Analytics infrastructure built directly into Artera's product, putting performance benchmarking, ROI reporting and greater reporting capabilities at the fingertips of staff users. Available now with Harmony.

Coming in Q1 2025:

Smart Inbox:

An enhanced inbox UI/UX that allows staff to manage larger patient populations.

About Artera Heartbeat

Artera Heartbeat

is Artera's premier customer conference for healthcare leaders seeking to transform patient communication. The event brings together industry experts, thought leaders and Artera customers to discuss the future of healthcare communication and showcase the latest innovations from Artera, Artera customers and Artera Marketplace Partners. Attendees benefit from hands-on workshops, visionary keynote sessions, affinity sessions with like-minded leaders and exclusive access to the latest product updates from Artera.

About Artera

Artera

is a SaaS digital health leader redefining patient communications. Artera is trusted by 800+ healthcare systems and federal agencies to facilitate approximately 2 billion communications annually, reaching 100+ million patients. The Artera platform integrates across a healthcare organization's tech stack, EHRs and third-party vendors to unify, simplify and orchestrate digital communications into the patient's preferred channel (texting, email, IVR, and webchat), in 109+ languages. The Artera impact: more efficient staff, more profitable organizations and a more harmonious patient experience.

Founded in 2015, Artera is based in Santa Barbara, California and has been named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company (2021, 2022, 2023), and ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for five consecutive years. Artera is a two-time

Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach .

For more information, visit

.

Forward-looking statements:

These statements are based on current information and are subject to change without notice. They may not be accurate or reliable, and actual events may differ from those projected.

Disclaimer of responsibility: The company is not responsible for the correctness, completeness, or accuracy of the statements. The company also excludes claims for damages based on the press release.

Right to make changes: Artera reserves the right to make changes without notice in design, specifications, and models. The only warranty Artera makes is the express written warranty extended on the sale of its service(s) and/or product(s).

SOURCE Artera

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED