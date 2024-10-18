Nitish Kumar Inspects Multi-Level Parking & Subways In Patna

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Oct 18 (IANS) Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar inspected the of the multi-level parking and subways near Patna Junction railway station on Friday.

The project, aimed at easing congestion in the heavily crowded area, is underway near the Patna GPO and will have the capacity to accommodate 32 buses and 225 cars.

During the inspection, the Secretary of Urban Development and briefed the Chief Minister on the progress.

“The multi-level parking facility will be directly connected to subways leading to Patna Junction, the Hanuman Temple, and Buddha Smriti Park. The primary goal is to decongest the area and develop it into a transportation hub. This will allow people to park their private vehicles, three-wheelers, buses, and taxis with ease,” said the Secretary.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited all three floors of the parking structure and directed the officials to expedite the completion of the project.

The multi-level parking project near Patna Junction is designed to be energy-efficient, with a solar power system installed on the rooftop to meet the electricity requirements of the facility.

The Secretary elaborated that the parking area is located 440 meters from Patna Junction and will feature four travel ways of varying lengths-18 meters, 30 meters, 45 meters, and 55 meters-to facilitate easy movement of people between the parking and key locations.

The facility will also include two escalators and two underground box area lifts for added convenience.

“One lift and one escalator will be installed at the car parking area, and another set will be placed near the Hanuman temple. The subways connecting the parking area to nearby landmarks, such as Patna Junction and Buddha Smriti Park, will be equipped with ventilation and air conditioning systems to ensure a comfortable environment for users,” said the Secretary.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister was accompanied by Water Resource Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Urban Development Minister Nitin Nabin, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Patna Divisional Commissioner, Patna District Magistrate, Patna SSP, president of Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Limited Shirsat and Patna Municipal Commissioner.