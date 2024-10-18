عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2025


10/18/2024 8:24:21 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Arab Region's Best Universities Revealed

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds has released the 11th edition of the QS World University Rankings: Arab Region .

The 2025 edition spans 20 countries, analysing 246 universities. King Fahd University of petroleum & Minerals comes first while Qatar University climbs to second, overtaking King Saud University , which places third.

Egypt is the most represented country, with 36 featured universities, followed by Saudi Arabia (34) and Iraq (32).

Top-20

2025

2024

Institution

Country

1

1

King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals

Saudi Arabia

2

3

Qatar University

Qatar

3

2

King Saud University

Saudi Arabia

4

7

Khalifa University of Science and Technology

UAE

5

6

United Arab Emirates University

UAE

6

4

American University of Beirut (AUB)

Lebanon

7

5

King Abdulaziz University (KAU)

Saudi Arabia

8

10

Sultan Qaboos University

Oman

9

9

University of Jordan

Jordan

10

8

American University of Sharjah

UAE

11

29

King Khalid University

Saudi Arabia

12

23

Abu Dhabi University

UAE

13

11

The American University in Cairo

Egypt

14

24

Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University (IAU)

Saudi Arabia

15

13

Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd university

Saudi Arabia

16

16

Jordan University of Science & Technology

Jordan

17

22

Ajman University

UAE

18

13

Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Qatar

19

18

Umm Al-Qura University

Saudi Arabia

20

19

Zayed University

UAE

Ben Sowter, QS Senior Vice President,
said: "The Arab region's academic standing is rising, fueled by international partnerships and impactful research. Though no universities entered or dropped from the top 10, the broader landscape is dynamic. A record number of featured Arabic universities highlights the growing competition for academic excellence in the region."

Overview

  • Egyptian
    universities lead in cross-border collaboration, with the most top-50 spots for International Research Network.
  • Iraq
    is the most improved country, with 12 universities rising, 2 dropping, and 10 remaining stable.
  • Jordan
    excels in teaching expertise, with the most top-50 universities for Staff with a PhD
  • Morocco
    achieves the highest Staff with a PhD score, with three universities in the top 10 for this metric.
  • Both ranked
    Qatari universities perform well, with Qatar University rising to second overall. Hamad Bin Khalifa University leads in three metrics, more than any other institution.
  • Saudi Arabia
    shines, with two universities in the top three. It excels in research, collaboration and international reputation.
  • The
    UAE dominates in internationalisation, with eight universities in the top 10 for International Faculty and six for International Students.

Methodology

Logo:

SOURCE QS Quacquarelli Symonds

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN18102024003732001241ID1108795297


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search