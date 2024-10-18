QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2025

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds has released the 11th edition of the QS World University Rankings: Arab Region .

The 2025 edition spans 20 countries, analysing 246 universities. King Fahd University of & Minerals comes first while Qatar University climbs to second, overtaking King Saud University , which places third.

Egypt is the most represented country, with 36 featured universities, followed by Saudi Arabia (34) and Iraq (32).