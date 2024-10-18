Man Held With Four Grenades In J&K's Poonch
Date
10/18/2024 8:13:11 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Poonch/Jammu- The security forces on Friday apprehended a person and recovered four grenades from his possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.
The suspect, identified as Abdul Aziz, was stopped at Dundak checkpoint in Surankote belt of the district by security personnel, they said.
During search, four grenades were recovered from Aziz's possession, the officials said, adding he has been taken for questioning.
