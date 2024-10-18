عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Man Held With Four Grenades In J&K's Poonch

Man Held With Four Grenades In J&K's Poonch


10/18/2024 8:13:11 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Poonch/Jammu- The security forces on Friday apprehended a person and recovered four grenades from his possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

The suspect, identified as Abdul Aziz, was stopped at Dundak checkpoint in Surankote belt of the district by security personnel, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

During search, four grenades were recovered from Aziz's possession, the officials said, adding he has been taken for questioning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow this LINK to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

Read Also Live Grenade On Terrace Of Govt Building Sparks Fear In J&K's Poonch, Defused Rusted Grenades, Bullets Found In J&K's Rajouri

MENAFN18102024000215011059ID1108795267


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search