62 Palestinians Martyred, 300 Injured In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Authorities announced on Friday that 62 Palestinian were martyred and 300 others were in different areas in the Gaza Strip.

In a press statement, the authorities said that four massacres were committed by the Israeli forces against the Palestinian families during the past 24 hours.

The last few hours witnessed a series of Israeli air raids and heavy aerial and artillery bombardment on the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip, the statement added.

The Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip and Rafah in the south were raided by the Israeli army, and caused the martyrdom of number of people and injury of dozens others.

Death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 42,500 martyrs and 99,546 injuries since October 7 of last year.(end)

wab











MENAFN18102024000071011013ID1108795219