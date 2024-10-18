Ukrainian Forces Liberate Kruhliakivka Village In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Special Forces of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR), in collaboration with units from the of Ukraine, have liberated and cleared the village of Kruhliakivka, Kharkiv region, and its surrounding area from Russian invaders.

According to HUR , the operation to regain control of the important settlement for the defense of Kupiansk lasted from October 7 to 14.

Russian resisted, and tried to counterattack, but were defeated - their assault was repelled by the scouts, who continued to push the enemy out.

“Thanks to the professional and courageous actions of the HUR Special Forces, the Russians lost more than an infantry platoon in Kruhliakivka - the invaders were eliminated in close combat,” HUR said.

In the course of the assault, the special forces were able to take Russian soldiers prisoner and, as a result, obtain important intelligence.

“As a result of the operation, the enemy was driven out of the settlement, and the occupiers' movement routes were mined,” the HUR said.

