Zelensky: Germany's Skepticism About Ukraine In NATO Remains, U.S. Position Closer Than Before

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany remains skeptical about Ukraine's invitation to join NATO, while the United States' position is closer than before.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a conversation with journalists from Ukrainian TV channels, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We talked a lot about Ukraine's future in NATO. The German position is very important to me. It is important because I believe that today the skepticism remains among Germans. And we are closer to with the United States than before. Much closer,” Zelensky said.

As reported, the first point of Ukraine's Victory Plan presented by President Volodymyr Zelensky is to receive an invitation to join NATO.

Photo: President's Office