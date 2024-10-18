Zelensky: Germany's Skepticism About Ukraine In NATO Remains, U.S. Position Closer Than Before
Date
10/18/2024 10:09:36 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany remains skeptical about Ukraine's invitation to join NATO, while the United States' position is closer than before.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a conversation with journalists from Ukrainian TV channels, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“We talked a lot about Ukraine's future in NATO. The German position is very important to me. It is important because I believe that today the skepticism remains among Germans. And we are closer to NATO with the United States than before. Much closer,” Zelensky said.
Read also: Zelensky
in Brussels calls for necessity of decisive, unified action to prevent Putin from gaining strengt
As reported, the first point of Ukraine's Victory Plan presented by President Volodymyr Zelensky is to receive an invitation to join NATO.
Photo: President's Office
MENAFN18102024000193011044ID1108795548
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.