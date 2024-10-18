عربي


China Declared Its Leadership In The Field Of Human-Computer Interaction

10/18/2024 10:09:49 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

China's smart car Network system confirms that the country has already become a world leader in human-computer interaction, Azernews reports.

"With its network system of the automotive industry, China has, in fact, demonstrated that it has become a world leader in the field of human-computer interaction and other technologies," the official said at the World conference on Intelligently Connected Cars in Beijing (October 17-19).

The intelligent connected automotive system in China, the minister noted, is "basically formed," it covers the production of basic chips, sensors, computing platforms, chassis control systems and network cloud management. The world's leading technologies are used in this area, such as human-computer interaction, steering "by wire", active suspension and other technologies, he said.

According to Jin Chuanglong, road tests of intelligent connected vehicles have been conducted in more than 50 Chinese cities, 32 thousand km of test tracks are in operation, intelligent connection has been completed on about 10 thousand km of roads, and more than 8,700 sets of appropriate road equipment have been installed.

At the next stage, the Ministry of Industry and Informatization, according to the minister, will expand the basic capabilities of the industry, create a new type of industrial ecology and, in general, "will contribute to the high-quality and sustainable development of China's automotive industry with intelligent connectivity."

