China Declared Its Leadership In The Field Of Human-Computer Interaction

China's smart car Network system confirms that the country has
already become a world leader in human-computer interaction,
"With its network system of the automotive industry, China has,
in fact, demonstrated that it has become a world leader in the
field of human-computer interaction and other technologies," the
official said at the World conference on Intelligently Connected
Cars in Beijing (October 17-19).
The intelligent connected automotive system in China, the
minister noted, is "basically formed," it covers the production of
basic chips, sensors, computing platforms, chassis control systems
and network cloud management. The world's leading technologies are
used in this area, such as human-computer interaction, steering "by
wire", active suspension and other technologies, he said.
According to Jin Chuanglong, road tests of intelligent connected
vehicles have been conducted in more than 50 Chinese cities, 32
thousand km of test tracks are in operation, intelligent connection
has been completed on about 10 thousand km of roads, and more than
8,700 sets of appropriate road equipment have been installed.
At the next stage, the Ministry of Industry and Informatization,
according to the minister, will expand the basic capabilities of
the industry, create a new type of industrial ecology and, in
general, "will contribute to the high-quality and sustainable
development of China's automotive industry with intelligent
connectivity."
