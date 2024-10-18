Love Rising Festival Set To Inspire Unity And Celebration Of Love

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Love Rising Festival Map

Love Rising Festival Event Itinerary-1

Love Rising Festival Event Itinerary-2

Best-Selling Author Marianne Williamson and Other Influencers to Speak at Love Rising Festival October 19-20 at California Citrus State Historic Park

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Love Tower at Ashah nonprofit is excited to announce the Love Rising Festival , an extraordinary two-day gathering designed to celebrate and promote love, unity, and mindfulness during a time of increasing societal division. This event promises an unforgettable experience with fireside chats, live performances, meditation sessions, interactive activations, and live art experiences at the California Citrus State Historic Park on October 19-20, 2024.A Festival With a PurposeThe Love Rising Festival aims to create a space for open dialogue, healing, and community-building. The festival's theme revolves around unconditional love, mindfulness, integration, and unification, inviting attendees to reflect on the positive power of love in both personal and communal settings.All proceeds from the festival will go towards supporting The Love Tower at Ashah, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to amplifying love through meditation, music, dance, and art. Additionally, 10% of the proceeds will be donated to RiteCare, a nonprofit that helps children with speech impediments.All Star Lineup and ActivationsLove Rising Festival is designed as a transformative journey into the heart, featuring:● Live Performances: Enjoy an exciting lineup of renowned artists, including music by Sol Rising, Tom Sless, Momentology, and other creative art forms designed to elevate the atmosphere and encourage emotional connection.● Fireside Chats and Panel Discussions: Explore how love can serve as a powerful antidote to the pressing issues of our time through intimate discussions with community leaders and influential figures such as Marianne Williamson and André Duqum.● Workshops and Activations: Engage in immersive sessions rooted in yoga, wellness, meditation, and mindfulness. Led by experts like Mychal Prieto, Blu of Earth, Jessica Encell Coleman, and David Lion, these experiences inspire joy, hope, and peace.● Culinary Delights and Artisan Merchants: Savor in a diverse selection of delicious offerings from local vendors, celebrating culinary creativity that nourishes body and spirit. Discover unique artisan booths featuring handcrafted goods, art, and wellness products.Community and Sponsor SupportThe Love Rising Festival is supported by a growing list of community sponsors, including Mayweather Fitness, Manduka, MoorSpa, Op_en, Moorspa Hilton Head, Super Mush, Drink LMNT, and Mind Body Matrix. This event serves as a convergence of diverse individuals united by the vision of building a world centered on love, compassion, and kindness.Join Us in CelebrationThe Love Rising Festival is hosted by The Love Tower at Ashah, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting the values of kindness, compassion, and mindfulness. The organization envisions creating a monument and sacred space dedicated to love, amplifying positive change, and reminding us all of our capacity to choose love above all else.The Love Rising Festival invites people of all backgrounds to come together in the spirit of love, unity, and celebration. It will be a space where attendees can be inspired, make meaningful connections, and engage in an unforgettable experience.Event Details● Dates: Saturday, October 19, 2024 and Sunday, October 20, 2024● Time: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Doors open at 10 a.m.)● Location: California Citrus State Historic Park, Riverside, CA● Address: 9400 Dufferin Ave, Riverside, CA 92503● Tickets: Available now atAbout The Love Tower at AshahThe Love Tower at Ashah is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to amplifying love through transformative experiences involving music, art, dance, and meditation. Its mission is to promote mindfulness, kindness, and compassion while celebrating love as the most powerful force for positive change. Learn more about our impactful programs and how you can get involved by visiting

Ania Kubicki

Angles Communications

+1 480-277-9245

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.