Jitan Ram Manjhi Disappointed Over Jharkhand Seat-Sharing Arrangement

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Oct 18 (IANS) Union MSME Jitan Manjhi expressed disappointment on Friday after his party, Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular (HAM-S), was not allotted any seats in the NDA's seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Despite his party's demand for representation, the BJP did not offer HAM-S any seat.

The NDA seat-sharing formula was announced by Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP's in-charge for Jharkhand and the Chief Minister of Assam, in Ranchi.

According to the arrangement, the BJP will contest 68 seats, the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) will contest 10 seats, JD-U has been given 2 seats, and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas (LJPRV) will contest 1 seat.

When asked about HAM-S's exclusion from the seat allocation, Manjhi stated,“My party had initially requested 10 seats, which was later reduced to five and finally three as a compromise, but none were granted.”

However, Manjhi reaffirmed his commitment to the NDA saying, "I am a true soldier of the NDA, and I will remain part of it."

He noted that during the Lok Sabha elections, his party contributed to the NDA by securing just one seat, but in return, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rewarded him with a cabinet position.

"So, it happens in seat sharing," Manjhi said.

The seat-sharing formula also dealt a blow to another NDA partner, the JD-U.

Khiru Mahto, the state president of the JD-U and Rajya Sabha MP had claimed that his party would contest 11 seats in Jharkhand and was negotiating with BJP leaders.

However, despite the discussions, the BJP ultimately allotted only 2 seats to the JD-U, creating a sense of disappointment within the party ranks.

The LJPRV, led by Chirag Paswan, was given 1 seat in the alliance, with the BJP keen on leveraging Paswan's popularity among the Dalit community in Jharkhand.

Chirag Paswan had delivered a strong performance in the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, winning all five seats his party contested. The BJP now plans to utilise Paswan as a star campaigner for the Jharkhand elections, hoping to replicate his success in appealing to Dalit voters.

Polling in Jharkhand is scheduled in two stages on November 13 and November 20, with the results to be declared on November 23.