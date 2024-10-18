Top News On October 18: Gold Tops $2,700-Mark, Q2 Results, Maharashtra Elections And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) raced past the $2,700 mark for the first time on Friday while Nifty 50, and Sensex snapped a three-day losing streak. Senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain exited Tihar Jail on bail after two years and members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance made efforts to iron out a seat-sharing agreement ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly . Several leading companies including Jio Services released second quarter results on Friday. Meanwhile on the international front, the multipronged Israel war continued this week while Donald and Kamala Harris made last-ditch attempts to woo US voters.

Gold tops $2,700-mark

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $2,709.81 per ounce by 1145 GMT, having hit an all-time high of $2,714.00 earlier in the session. Bullion has gained over 2% so far this week. U.S. gold futures gained 0.7% to $2,725.

AAP leader Satyendar Jain exits Tihar

Former Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain walked out of the Tihar Jail on Friday evening after getting bail a money laundering case. He was welcomed by senior party leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh. Hundreds of AAP workers gathered outside the Tihar Jail to celebrate the release of the former health minister.

Jio Financial Q2 results

Jio Financial Services Ltd reported a marginal 3% rise in net profit to ₹689 crore in the second quarter ended September 2024. Data released on Friday indicated that the company had earned a consolidated net profit at ₹668 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Total income increased to ₹694 crore as against ₹608 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Total expenses doubled to ₹146 crore as against ₹71 crore in the same period in the previous year.

Maharashtra election prep

The tri-party Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra has reached a seat sharing agreement for 260 constituencies ahead of polls. Leading members of the Opposition group indicated on Friday that seat sharing talks had been concluded after an intense meeting held in Mumbai. The three parties however face a stalemate over 25-30 seats (out of 288) in the state.

(With inputs from agencies)