MENAFN - PR Newswire) ABIDJAN, Côte d'Ivoire, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Energea , a leading firm, has strengthened its commitment to advancing sustainable development across Africa by joining global and leaders in a pivotal held in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire. Organized by Bridgewater Associates and Global , the event culminated in the signing of the Abidjan Accord , a significant milestone aimed at fostering international cooperation to support Africa's growing economic prominence.

Energea Joins Global Leaders in Signing the Abidjan Accord, Committing to Continued Investment in African Renewable Energy.

Continue Reading

A recent Bridgewater report projects that Africa's working-age population will expand from 10% to 25% of the global workforce in the coming decades. This demographic shift underscores the need for immediate strategic investments to drive positive economic, geopolitical, and security outcomes. The report emphasized the risks of underinvestment and warned of potential instability while also highlighting the tremendous opportunities for sustainable growth if the necessary investment is mobilized.

The event brought together African presidents, ministers, World Bank officials, and global investment leaders, including Energea, to discuss strategies for capitalizing on Africa's demographic potential. The Abidjan Accord, a key outcome of these discussions, represents a groundbreaking agreement between African political leadership and global financial stakeholders. The accord calls for a $120 billion replenishment of the International Development Association (IDA) Fund, a vital component of the World Bank's efforts to support emerging economies. The replenishment aims to provide Africa with the financial resources necessary to meet its growing infrastructure and development needs.

"Investing in Africa is not just an economic opportunity - it's essential for global stability and prosperity," said Mike Silvestrini, Co-Founder of Energea. "The Abidjan Accord reflects a shared commitment between Africa's leadership and the global financial community to create an investment environment that fosters sustainable development and delivers returns for investors."

Energea's participation in the conference and its role in signing the Abidjan Accord represent a significant step in the company's expanding Solarize Africa portfolio. The event also spurred new partnerships, including a collaboration with Hecate Global Renewables to develop large-scale solar projects on the continent. These initiatives aim to bolster energy infrastructure, stimulate economic growth, and contribute to the continent's sustainable development goals.

As outlined in the Abidjan Accord, the replenishment of the IDA Fund is expected to drive investment in crucial sectors such as renewable energy, infrastructure, and education. This funding is pivotal to unlocking Africa's vast potential and ensuring its demographic boom translates into widespread economic progress, poverty reduction, and long-term stability.

Energea is eager to announce further developments in its African partnerships and projects as discussions continue. These initiatives are designed to generate risk-adjusted financial returns for investors while supporting the continent's sustainable growth trajectory.

About Energea

Energea is a renewable energy investment platform that connects investors with sustainable energy projects worldwide. With a mission to create opportunities that deliver both financial returns and positive environmental impact, Energea is at the forefront of global efforts to drive clean energy development.

SOURCE Energea

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED