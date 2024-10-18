Liver Biopsy Market To Reach USD 1.65 Billion By 2032 Driven By Liver Diseases And Advanced Diagnostic Techniques

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The liver biopsy is expanding as it remains essential for diagnosing liver diseases despite the rise of non-invasive alternatives. Advances in and increasing liver prevalence are boosting demand, particularly in North America and Asia-Pacific. Pune, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “ The Liver Biopsy Market size was about USD 0.90 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 1.65 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.99% between 2024 and 2032. ” Advances in minimally invasive biopsy techniques and the rising incidence of liver disorders, including non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and cirrhosis, are driving market growth. In addition, the trend towards precision diagnostics in the health sector boosts the demand for the market. Market Overview The liver biopsy market has a great demand due to the ascending frequency of liver diseases all over the world and advanced diagnostic procedures. In 2023, the market was valued at USD 0.90 billion; however, it is forecast to grow up to USD 1.65 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.99%. Such factors on the supply side have been in the form of technological advancements in biopsy techniques -novel minimally invasive percutaneous ones. The rising awareness of liver disorders like NAFLD and hepatitis, and the intensifying need for accurate diagnostic equipment, drive demand for procedures related to liver biopsies. Healthcare providers are rapidly adopting these technologies for early diagnoses and improved treatment results, which further strengthens supply dynamics.





Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Cook Medical

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Veran Medical

MDxHealth

Hologic, Inc.

Leica Biosystems

Mauna Kea Technologies

Intact Medical Corp.

Fujifilm Medical Systems

Sterylab

RI.MOS. INRAD Inc. Liver Biopsy Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 0.90 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 1.65 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.99% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Type (Percutaneous, Transjugular, Laparoscopic)

. By Indication (Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Chronic Hepatitis B Or C, Autoimmune Hepatitis, Alcoholic Liver Disease, Others)

. By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Others) Key Drivers . Transforming Liver Biopsy Technologies and Advancing Patient Care

Segment Analysis

Based on Type:

Percutaneous biopsy accounted for around 60% of the market in 2023. There are several reasons why this method is preferred: it is minimally invasive, with quicker recovery time and minimal morbidity in patients. Since then, imaging guidance into tissue extraction has become necessary to ensure accuracy and remained the first choice for diagnoses of liver conditions. Advances in technology through imaging have made percutaneous biopsies safer and more effective.

Transjugular biopsy segment has seen growth at an annual rate of 8%. This procedure is most helpful for the patient's bleeding risks or coagulopathy as it offers safer access with minimal potential for hemorrhage. The fact that this procedure samples liver tissue without disturbing major blood vessels accounts for its rising popularity.

By Indication

NAFLD accounted for 45% of the total market share in the year 2023. As the prevalence of obesity and metabolic syndrome is increasing worldwide, NAFLD has emerged as a common liver disease where biopsy-based diagnosis is required and it is one of the factors that has fuelled the increasing demand for liver biopsy procedures.

This year, the segment of autoimmune hepatitis is expected to grow at an annual rate of 9%. Increased awareness levels of autoimmune diseases are leading to a higher diagnosis among the patients. Thus, with a higher percentage of diagnostic procedures with accurate diagnosis, the patient requires liver biopsies.

By End User

By 2023, Hospitals and Clinics retained a share of 70% of the market as these are the primary places for carrying out liver biopsies due to their proper diagnosis capabilities that could be done and the availability of expert professionals.

Diagnostic centers are expected to rise at a 10% annual growth rate as patients increasingly prefer outpatient diagnostics, coupled with an increasing demand for specialized facilities that can provide efficient and precise liver biopsy procedures.

Geographic Insight

North America (Leading Region):

North America holds the largest market share in the global diagnostic centers market in 2023. This is based on the growing prevalence of liver diseases and well-established healthcare systems in the region. Advanced diagnostic technologies and high awareness of liver conditions have contributed to the region becoming a highly significant contributor to the liver biopsy market. Companies such as Boston Scientific and Medtronic are also pushing forward the techniques for liver biopsy, with innovative products being launched to improve procedural outcomes. The favorable reimbursement policies in the region further drive the growth momentum.

Asia-Pacific Region (Fastest-Growing Region):

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate, with a projected CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2032, driven by the burden of liver diseases, especially among the obese; change in dietary patterns; and increased adoption of advanced healthcare technology. Countries like China and India have increasingly built their healthcare facilities, with the involvement of companies like Canon Medical Systems as a provider of pioneering diagnostic solutions for that region. The increasing medical tourism in countries like India also accelerates the adoption of liver biopsy procedures.

Latest News



June 2024: Boston Scientific announced a new liver biopsy needle system that enables better quality biopsy samples to be obtained and lowers the rates of procedural complications.

April 2024: Medtronic company has launched a new minimally invasive biopsy device using enhanced imaging techniques to access liver tissue more precisely.

February 2024: Canon Medical Systems developed some transjugular liver biopsy instruments for prescription in patients with coagulopathy.

November 2023: Echosens has launched the device FibroScan 502 Touch, a non-invasive diagnostic tool to determine liver fibrosis, to be used in combination with biopsy for proper diagnosis in some clinical conditions.

September 2023: Cook Medical has launched its line of biopsy needles for liver procedures that are designed to work on a distinct principle of reducing the risks associated with the procedure. August 2023: Fujifilm introduced its new liver biopsy forceps, developed with further optimization in tissue extraction ability, thus better biopsy results and comfort for the patient.









Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction



Market Definition

Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions) Research Assumptions

2. Executive Summary



Market Overview

Regional Synopsis Competitive Summary

3. Research Methodology



Top-Down Approach

Bottom-up Approach

Data Validation Primary Interviews

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis



Market Driving Factors Analysis

PESTLE Analysis Porter's Five Forces Model

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting



Incidence and Prevalence (2023)

Prescription Trends, (2023), by Region

Device Volume, by Region (2020-2032) Healthcare Spending, by Region, (Government, Commercial, Private, Out-of-Pocket), 2023

6. Competitive Landscape



List of Major Companies, by Region

Market Share Analysis, by Region

Product Benchmarking

Strategic Initiatives

Technological Advancements Market Positioning and Branding

7. Liver Biopsy Market Segmentation, by Type

8. Liver Biopsy Market Segmentation, by Indication

9. Liver Biopsy Market Segmentation, by End User

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

