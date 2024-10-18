Garden Of Shadows By Heartland Emmy Nominee Amy Marie Turner Set For Release October 29 Via Fauve Press

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Garden of Shadows" by Amy Marie Turner

"Garden of Shadows" follows critically-acclaimed "Voyage of the Pleiades," as intrepid heroine Linnea Wren solves a murder mystery rife with intrigue.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Amy Marie Turner , Heartland nominated writer and author of“Voyage of the Pleiades” (Fauve Press, 2023) is set to release“Garden of Shadows,” the second installment of the Linnea Wren Mysteries series in October 2024.

Already generating positive reader reviews calling it“mesmerizing” with a“riveting mystery” and“ending that will leave you breathless.”

Murder and intrigue have followed Linnea Wren to Spain, overshadowing her once in a lifetime opportunity to work at the famed Alhambra when she's forced to solve a murder investigation before she becomes the next victim.

Granada, Spain 1887. A brief respite in Spain brings the opportunity of a lifetime when botanist Linnea Wren is invited to contribute to the restoration of the Alhambra gardens. But before she can begin digging, a body is found in the Generalife, and Linnea is tasked with discovering the murderer. Linnea soon finds herself entangled in a web of political intrigue.



From the opulent gardens of the Alhambra to the streets of the Albaicín, Linnea must navigate the complexity of life in Granada, to understand what is at the heart of the killings. But will she be able to balance the demands of her career and a relationship with her colleague, Matias? Or will the investigation cost her everything?

“Garden of Shadows” is the second book in the Linnea Wren Mysteries by Turner, whose debut garnered praise from reviewers like The LitBuzz who raved that“Amy's descriptions are rich and vivid...” praising“Voyage of the Pleiades,” citing it as“intriguing” with a“skillfully woven” plot.

A third-generation Coloradan who spent years living off-grid in the heart of Alaska, Turner is an intrepid adventurer and traveler. Her background in biology and ethnobotany, coupled with her work as an environmental consultant, informs and influences her writing. Turner is also co-founder of The Writer's Room , a daily virtual and in-person writing space for women.

###

Title: Garden of Shadows

ISBN: ebook: 979-8-218-52036-6

(ebook, $12.99), print: 979-8-218-52035-9 (paperback, $17.99)

Author: Amy Marie Turner

Publication date: October 29, 2024

Publisher: Fauve Press

Available in: ebook|paperback

Genre: Historical fiction, Historical romance, Mystery

Tulani Bridgewater

Fauve Press

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.