The Perfect Resignation Letter DOES Exist? Ghana Employee Goes Viral For Brutal Honesty, Assures 'I Will Return If...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An office worker in Ghana has gone for his candid take on employment - with copies of his resignation letter making the social rounds. The unusual missive explained that the individual was leaving for a new job and assured that they would be“back” in case the new opportunity did not pan out.

“I have gotten a new job from a company and I like to go and try that place too. In case it did not work out, I will come back,” the undated resignation letter explained.

The unnamed employee - writing from the Ghanian town of Nsuta Wassa - also thanked“the entire management team” and wished the company luck.

The post was shared on Instagram by a page called 'Wall Streat Oasis' and has since garnered thousands of reactions. Several social media users went so far as to dub it the“perfect resignation letter draft” for those eyeing a quiet exit from their current company.

“As they say, never burn bridges behind you,” agreed one user.

“This person clearly uses English as a second language. This gives direct translation,” lamented another Instagram user.

“We all need such confidence that we'll be hired back from where we are resigning,” laughed a third.

“As someone who has just recently returned to their old job, its better to leave on a friendly note,” read another sage comment.

"Imagine the look on HR's face when they read that!” joked another user.