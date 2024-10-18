Quorum Health Acquires Odessa Regional Medical Center, Scenic Mountain Medical Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Transaction Expands Footprint in West Texas, Marks Company's Future Outlook

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subsidiaries of Quorum Health, a national leader of quality-focused, clinically driven hospitals, have acquired Odessa Regional Medical Center in Odessa, Texas, and Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring, Texas. Since early September, the companies have managed day-to-day operations of the hospitals as part of an interim management arrangement. The companies now own the hospitals' operations and non-real estate assets.

The transaction has grown Quorum's footprint in West Texas, where it currently operates Big Bend Regional Medical Center in Alpine, and expanded its overall network to 12 affiliated hospitals across the country.

"Odessa Regional and Scenic Mountain share an almost 50-year legacy caring for West Texans – welcoming babies, caring for grandparents, healing broken bones – and we recognize the immense responsibility we have in continuing that legacy," said Chris Harrison, CEO of Quorum Health. "We're committed to building and enhancing high-quality care in Odessa and Big Spring and employing the dedicated caregivers who make it all possible."

Goals for the acquisition are to maintain and expand access to care in the community, support local teams to enhance care delivery and invest in capital improvements at both facilities. All employees will continue in their current positions with an enhanced total rewards package. Transition efforts are underway, and patients should experience no disruption in care.

Quorum Health is dedicated to supporting community health and helping hospitals in rural areas remain viable healthcare resources. The organization has worked diligently with financial partners over the last several years to improve its operations and position the company for expansion.

"We've diligently worked to strengthen our financial foundation to support our current portfolio of facilities and to set the stage for intentional growth," Harrison said. "Further expansion in West Texas made sense and was the right thing to do to support access to healthcare in these communities."

About Quorum Health

Quorum Health

is a leading operator of general acute care hospitals and outpatient services in the U.S. Through its subsidiaries, the company owns, leases, or operates a diversified portfolio of 12 affiliated hospitals in rural and mid-sized markets across nine states with an aggregate of 924 licensed beds. Through its network of affiliated hospitals, physician practices and health care providers, the company is focused on future strategic growth and investment with the goal of expanding its footprint and addressing the critical health care needs of patients in their local communities.

Media Contact:

Lisa Anderson

VP Corporate Communications

615-221-3793, [email protected]



SOURCE Quorum Health

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED