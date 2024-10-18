Fostering Workplace Inclusivity With Enhanced Support For Menopausal Women On World Menopause Day

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, Oct 18, 2024– Globally, the workforce is seeing its fastest demographic growth among women who are of menopausal age.1. By 2030, it is projected that over one billion women worldwide will be perimenopausal or postmenopausal, with nearly 50 million women reaching menopause each year.2 However, many women lack the necessary support to manage menopausal symptoms, leading to reduced responsibilities or leaving the workplace entirely.2 In light of World Menopause Day, International SOS, the world's leading and security risk services company, is calling on organisations to enhance their Duty of Care by implementing comprehensive support systems for female employees experiencing menopause.



Dr Katherine O'Reilly, Regional Medical Director at International SOS, said, \"Menopause marks the cessation of a woman's menstrual cycle due to lower hormone levels. It is a significant life transition that can bring various physical and emotional challenges. Symptoms can last from months to several years, affecting women often at the peak of their careers. The impact on work performance, attendance and career progression is becoming increasingly evident, yet many women are unaware of effective options to alleviate their symptoms.”



Menopause typically occurs between the ages of 45 and 55. Nevertheless, early menopause is common, affecting 8% of women in high-income countries and 12% globally between ages 40 and 44. An additional 2-4% experience menopause before age 40.3 Factors such as genetics, lifestyle, and hormonal imbalances can influence the onset of menopause.



Common workplace challenges during menopause include poor concentration, tiredness, memory issues, low mood and reduced confidence. A new study found that women are 40% more likely to experience depression during perimenopause than those who are not experiencing any menopausal symptoms.4 This is likely due to the fluctuation of women's oestrogen and progesterone levels, causing them to experience mood changes. Additionally, hot flashes at work can increase the likelihood of absenteeism or workforce attrition. Organisations must recognise these diverse experiences and tailor support accordingly.



Dr O'Reilly adds,“While progress has been made in normalising conversations around menopause, there is still significant potential for organisations to enhance their support for menopausal women in the workplace. Employers can play a pivotal role by implementing comprehensive menopause policies, providing tailored health resources, and fostering an environment of open conversations. This not only empowers women to thrive in their careers but also enables organisations to retain invaluable expertise and ensure business continuity. By actively supporting diversity through and beyond menopause, organisations can leverage the full spectrum of their workforce's talents and experiences, fostering a more inclusive culture and ultimately achieving sustainable growth.”



International SOS offers the top five tips to help organisations promote inclusivity and support their workforce in managing the challenges of menopause, many of whom will be at a PRIME time in their career and of significant value to the workforce:



1. Policies: Develop supportive policies and flexible work arrangements. Menopause-specific policies may include flexible working hours, access to healthcare resources tailored to managing menopausal symptoms or paid or unpaid leave options. Ensure that these policies are well-communicated and accessible to all employees.



2. Recognition within the workforce: Provide comprehensive information and training to all employees and managers about the menopause transition and its potential impacts. Encourage open conversations and reduce the stigma associated with menopause.



3. Inclusivity: Ensure that your organisation\'s diversity and inclusion initiatives explicitly include gender-specific considerations, including those related to menopause. Open conversations can be fostered by developing support groups.



4. Menopausal programmes: Implement menopause-focused health and wellbeing programmes. Offer personalised health advice and specific health checks to help employees navigate the physical and emotional challenges of menopause.



5. Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs): Ensure that EAPs are equipped to address menopausal concerns, providing access to medical care, professional guidance and support for employees in need.





