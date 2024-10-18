Blinken's Deputy Arrives In Kyiv
Date
10/18/2024 6:03:03 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zeya has arrived in Kyiv on a visit.
The US Embassy in Ukraine reported this on the social Network X, Ukrinform reports.
“Today we welcome Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security to Kyiv to reaffirm the United States' commitment to supporting Ukraine against Russia's full-scale invasion,” the American mission said.
Read also:
Sybiha holds phone call with Blinken
to coordinate positions ahead of major international events
As reported, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that Washington is working with the Ukrainian side on the steps of the Victory Plan presented by President Zelensky, as well as other measures that will help establish a just peace in Ukraine.
Photo: U.S. Embassy Kyiv/X
MENAFN18102024000193011044ID1108794870
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.