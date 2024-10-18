Blinken's Deputy Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zeya has arrived in Kyiv on a visit.

The US Embassy in Ukraine reported this on the social X, Ukrinform reports.

“Today we welcome Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security to Kyiv to reaffirm the United States' commitment to supporting Ukraine against Russia's full-scale invasion,” the American mission said.

As reported, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that Washington is working with the Ukrainian side on the steps of the Victory Plan presented by President Zelensky, as well as other measures that will help establish a just peace in Ukraine.

Photo: U.S. Embassy Kyiv/X