Baku Hosts Western Azerbaijan Culture Festival

Western Azerbaijan Culture Festival has been held at International Mugham Center, Azernews reports.

The event was organized with the financial support of the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation, organized by the Western Azerbaijan Community, the IRELI Public Union, the International Mugham Center, Azerbaijan University of Languages, and the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts.

The event showcased historical photographs and artistic compositions from Western Azerbaijan, as well as various culinary samples related to this geographical area.

The festival aimed to introduce the history, culture, and geography of Western Azerbaijan to young people and to convey the realities of Azerbaijan accurately and comprehensively.

During the event, the State Anthem and the "Overture" from the opera "Koroglu" were performed by the Azerbaijan State Wind Instruments Orchestra, and various compositions were presented by dance groups.

In his speech, chairman of the Youth and Sports Committee at the Azerbaijani Parliament Shahin Ismayilov, emphasized the importance of the event and expressed hope for the continuity of such projects.

Director of the Azerbaijan Youth Fund Qadir Khalilov stressed that the festival holds great significance in remembering and returning to the history of Western Azerbaijan, considering such projects to be small steps towards returning to Western Azerbaijan.

Following that, singers accompanied by an ensemble of folk musical instruments from the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts performed various pieces and traditional ashug melodies from Western Azerbaijan.

Officials who spoke at the event praised the activity of the youth and awarded them.

Chairman of the IRELI Public Union Shahin Rahmanli, Deputy Chairman of the Youth Union of the Western Azerbaijan Community, MP Kamal Jafarov, as well as MP Sabina Khasayeva also attended the event.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr