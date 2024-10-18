Baku Hosts Western Azerbaijan Culture Festival

Western Azerbaijan Culture Festival has been held at
International Mugham Center, Azernews reports.
The event was organized with the financial support of the
Azerbaijan Youth Foundation, organized by the Western Azerbaijan
Community, the IRELI Public Union, the International Mugham Center,
Azerbaijan University of Languages, and the Azerbaijan State
University of Culture and Arts.
The event showcased historical photographs and artistic
compositions from Western Azerbaijan, as well as various culinary
samples related to this geographical area.
The festival aimed to introduce the history, culture, and
geography of Western Azerbaijan to young people and to convey the
realities of Azerbaijan accurately and comprehensively.
During the event, the State Anthem and the "Overture" from the
opera "Koroglu" were performed by the Azerbaijan State Wind
Instruments Orchestra, and various compositions were presented by
dance groups.
In his speech, chairman of the Youth and Sports Committee at the
Azerbaijani Parliament Shahin Ismayilov, emphasized the importance
of the event and expressed hope for the continuity of such
projects.
Director of the Azerbaijan Youth Fund Qadir Khalilov stressed
that the festival holds great significance in remembering and
returning to the history of Western Azerbaijan, considering such
projects to be small steps towards returning to Western
Azerbaijan.
Following that, singers accompanied by an ensemble of folk
musical instruments from the Azerbaijan State University of Culture
and Arts performed various pieces and traditional ashug melodies
from Western Azerbaijan.
Officials who spoke at the event praised the activity of the
youth and awarded them.
Chairman of the IRELI Public Union Shahin Rahmanli, Deputy
Chairman of the Youth Union of the Western Azerbaijan Community, MP
Kamal Jafarov, as well as MP Sabina Khasayeva also attended the
event.
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr