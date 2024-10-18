S&H Rugs Returns To The High Point Interior Market Design Show In North Carolina, Showcasing The Latest Innovations In The Hand-Knotted Rug Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





From left to right: Rony Rodriguez and Ori Wilbush

CARLSTADT, N.J., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&H Rugs, a leading name in high-quality hand-knotted Persian, Oriental, and modern rugs, is excited to announce its return to the High Point Interior Design Show in North Carolina. From October 26 to 30, 2024, visit us at the Suites at Market Square, booth M-1015.

S&H Rugs will showcase its latest collections, offering cutting-edge designs, unparalleled craftsmanship, and a fresh perspective on what's trending in the global Oriental rug industry.

The High Point Market , recognized as one of the premier events in the home furnishings industry, offers a unique opportunity for industry professionals to experience the very best in home décor and design. This Year, S&H Rugs sets the stage for a memorable showcase with its versatile new range of rugs that blend contemporary creativity with timeless tradition.

"We are thrilled to be back at the High Point Show," said Mr. Ori Wilbush, President and founder at S&H Rugs. "It is always a highlight of our Year to connect with fellow designers, interior decorators, and retailers in a space that fosters innovation and artistic exchange. Our new carpet collections represent the evolution of rug design , combining sustainability, luxury, and trendsetting styles that speak to the demands of today's interiors."

A Collection That Reflects Innovation and Tradition

At the heart of S&H Rugs' showcase, this Year emphasizes versatility and merging the old with the new. Some of the highlights of the collection include:



9'1"x12' Chocolate Brown with Yellow, Abrash Persian Design, 100% Pure Wool, Zero Pile, Shaved Low, Hand Knotted Oriental Rug Sh75489



9'x12' Shades of Gray, Abrash Persian Design, 100% Pure Wool, Zero Pile, Shaved Low, Hand Knotted Oriental Rug Sh75493



9'x12'5" Golden Rod Yellow, THE BUTTONS, 100% Pure Sari Silk, Repetitive Design, Lush and Plush, Hand Knotted Oriental Rug Sh75494

9'x12'5" Tan Brown with Gray, THE EYE, 100% Pure Silk, Soft to the Touch, Hand Knotted Oriental Rug Sh75495

At High Point Market, we will showcase about 500 more hand-knotted rugs with modern designs and eco-conscious materials. The diverse selection is expected to attract many buyers, from seasoned interior designers to homeowners and retailers seeking high-quality rugs

for their spaces.

S&H Rugs and It's Modern Hand-Knotted Masterpieces:

The latest range features intricate designs that elevate any interior. These modern and contemporary

pieces blend geometric patterns, contemporary colors, and traditional techniques, making them perfect for minimalist and bold spaces.

Revitalized Vintage Designs:

Drawing from timeless Persian and Oriental traditions, S&H Rugs is introducing a new range of revitalized vintage rugs . These pieces maintain the charm of antique styles while carefully adapting to suit modern tastes and color palettes.

S&H Rugs also offers an exquisite collection of Wool & Silk rugs designed to bring luxury and elegance to any space. These high-quality rugs are crafted from premium wool and fine silk , combining durability with a sophisticated sheen and soft texture. Wool provides strength and resilience, while silk adds a touch of opulence, creating a perfect blend of function and beauty. Available in a wide range of styles, patterns, and colors, our Wool & Silk rugs are ideal for clients seeking to elevate their interiors with timeless and luxurious designs. Each piece is meticulously hand-knotted, ensuring lasting quality and a stunning finish.

Designing for the Future: Sustainability Meets Luxury

One of the key trends driving the latest offerings from S&H Rugs is sustainability, a growing priority in interior design. The company has integrated eco-friendly fibers such as hemp and organic wool into its latest collection without compromising the luxurious look and feel that S&H Rugs is known for. These sustainable options reflect the company's commitment to environmentally responsible production while keeping pace with consumer demands for greener products.

"The High Point Market is the perfect platform for us to showcase the strides we've made in sustainability," said Rony Rodriguez, rug specialist at S&H Rugs. "We believe that luxury and sustainability can coexist, and our new collections exemplify that balance."

An Experience Beyond Rugs

Visitors to the S&H Rugs Suites At Market Square

booth M-1015

will be treated to a wide array of stunning rugs and experience S&H Rugs' commitment to creating a collaborative and engaging environment for clients. The booth will feature in-depth consultations with S&H Rugs' team of experts, where designers and retailers can gain insights into customization options, rug care, and even rug sourcing services for bespoke projects.

Connecting With the Rug Industry

The High Point Market, attended by thousands of industry professionals each Year, offers S&H Rugs the chance to connect with top-tier interior designers, home furnishing retailers, and other influential figures in the design world. This Year's show promises to be incredibly dynamic, with S&H Rugs positioned as a leader in combining craftsmanship, trendsetting designs, and sustainable luxury.

About S&H Rugs

Founded in 1998, S&H Rugs has established itself as one of the premier sources of luxury rugs, offering a diverse collection that spans traditional, transitional, and modern styles. Known for their attention to detail, commitment to quality, and wide-ranging selection of hand-knotted rugs, S&H Rugs serves a global clientele of interior designers, retailers, and discerning homeowners. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, the company continues to push the boundaries of rug design, setting trends and redefining standards in the industry.

For more information about S&H Rugs, visit shrugs or follow us on Instagram at shrugs_nj_.

SOURCE S&H Rugs, Inc.

