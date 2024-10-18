Copa America Post Event Business Analysis Report 2024: Sponsorship Portfolio, Broadcasters, Prize Money, Attendance And Ticketing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post Event Analysis Copa America 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An analysis of the recent 2024 Copa America, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, prize money, attendance and ticketing.

74 broadcast deals were struck for rights to show the Copa America 2024 across the world

The Copa America has media rights agreements in place with two United States networks: TelevisaUnivision and Fox. Argentina's penalty shootout against Ecuador in the quarter-final stages attracted a total audience of 1.87 million viewers on Fox, which was a record soccer audience for the broadcaster. The tournament had deals in place with three Argentinian broadcasters: TyC Sports, Canal 7 and Telefe. 13 brands partnered with the

Copa America for the 2024 tournament

The average price of an annual sponsorship deal for the 2024 Copa America was roughly $5 million. The tournament had ten deals in place that the analyst estimates to be each worth $5 million or more annually, with Gran Centenario Tequila, Mercado Libre, TCL, Lowe's, PUMA, MasterCard, BYD Auto, Unilever, Michelob Ultra and Betano. The most recent sponsorship agreement that the tournament signed was with Coca-Cola, worth $3 million across the one-year length of the contract. As part of the agreement, Coca-Cola served as the Copa America's global partner.

This year's Copa America had a total prize pool of $72 million

Tournament winners Argentina took home $16 million for their record-breaking 16th Copa America title, more than double the $6.5 million Argentina took home in 2021. The defeated finalists Colombia were awarded $7 million for their efforts in reaching the final. Each nation reaching the Tournament was awarded $2 million.

A detailed overview of the key facts and events which took place across the competion. The report identifies the major media and sponsorship players in the market, pinpoints the ticket prices on offer.

Scope

This report provides an overview of the event including its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, prize money and ticketing information. An analysis of the events sponsors is included and the estimated annual values of these deals. Information regarding the event's attendance is also included.

Reasons to Buy

For those wanting an in-depth analysis of how the 2024 Copa America performed, in the sense of both business and popularity.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Event Introduction



Executive Summary Introduction

2. Media Landscape



Copa America 2024 Broadcast Breakdown Across the Americas Copa America 2024 Broadcast Breakdown Across the Rest of the World

3. Sponsorship



Copa America 2024 Sponsorship Portfolio Copa America 2024 Sponsorship Portfolio Breakdown

4. Prize Money

Copa America 2024 Prize Money Breakdown

5. Attendance & Ticketing



Copa America 2024 Attendance & Ticketing Breakdown Copa America 2024 Attendance & Ticketing Breakdown Continued

6. Security Issues

Copa America 2024 Security Issues

7. Appendix

Companies Featured



Betano

Unilever

Michelob Ultra BYD Auto

