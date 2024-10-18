Bullet-Riddled Body Of Non-Local Found In J&K's Shopian, Terrorist Attack Suspected

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A bullet-riddled body of non-local was found in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Friday, October 18, triggering speculation of a attack. The body was recovered from the Wachi area of Zainapora in the south Kashmir district, said. The victim has not been identified.

The body has been taken to a hospital for medico-legal formalities, the officials said. An investigation has been initiated.

The attack on the non-local came two days after Omar Abdullah took oath as the chief minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. A day after taking oath, Omar Abdullah chaired his first cabinet meeting on Thursday at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar.

According to an order dated October 17, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha allocated portfolios to the newly inducted ministers in CM Omar Abdullah's cabinet.



Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary was assigned Public Works (R&B), Industries and Commerce, Mining, Labour and Employment, and Skill Development.

Meanwhile, Sakeena Masood (Itoo) was assigned the portfolios of Health and Medical Education, School Education, Higher Education, and Social Welfare.



Below is the list of portfolios as mentioned in the order.

Javed Ahmed Rana - Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs



Javid Ahmad Dar - Agriculture Production, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Cooperative, and Election Satish Sharma - Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Transport, Science & Technology, Information Technology, Youth Services & Sports and ARI & Training.

“Any other departments/subjects not allocated to any of the ministers shall remain with the Chief Minister ,” ANI stated, citing the order.

In the assembly poll results declared on October 8, the NC-Congress alliance emerged victorious in Jammu and Kashmir. In the three-phased elections, JKNC secured 42 seats, while the Congress won six seats.