Ecuador’S Congress Initiates Political Trial Against Interior Minister

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ecuador's National Assembly, the country's unicameral Congress, has voted to initiate a trial against Interior Mónica Palencia. The Assembly approved the with 89 votes, following a lack of agreement in the Legislative Oversight and Political Control Commission that processed the case.



The political trial stems from accusations of alleged non-fulfillment of duties by Palencia . The Assembly will notify the minister of the trial, and within five days, Assembly President Viviana Veloz will present the matter to the full chamber for a decision on whether to absolve or censure Palencia.



The primary accusation against Palencia relates to the controversial entry of Ecuadorian police into the Mexican Embassy in Quito on April 5. This operation resulted in the arrest of former Vice President Jorge Glas, who had sought refuge in the diplomatic mission to evade corruption charges.







Glas's detention occurred after the Mexican government granted him political asylum, a decision Ecuador's government rejected as an "illegal act." This incident led to Mexico severing diplomatic ties with Ecuador.



Additionally, Palencia faces criticism for alleged mismanagement and the absence of an effective plan to combat insecurity in Ecuador .



The security situation has deteriorated to the point where the government declared an "internal armed conflict" against organized crime groups in January.

Broad Support in Ecuador for Noboa's Raid

A clear majority of Ecuadorians bac President Noboa's forceful extraction of ex-Vice President Jorge Glas from Quito's Mexican embassy.



Glas had sought refuge there to evade a corruption conviction, which he and the Mexican government view as politically motivated.



The raid , conducted on Friday night, May 5, resulted in Mexico (and Nicaragua) cutting diplomatic ties.



Despite global condemnation of violating the Vienna Convention, 60% of Ecuadorians back the action , a Perfiles de Opinión survey shows.



Conversely, 40% disapprove, fearing President Noboa's actions might worsen conflicts and damage Ecuador's international image.







MENAFN18102024007421016031ID1108793699