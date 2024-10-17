Bangladesh Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Ex-Prime Minister

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Dhaka, Oct 18 (Reuters) – Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for former Prime Hasina, citing her alleged involvement in mass killings during violent protests that erupted earlier this year.

The protests, which began as a student-led movement against public sector job quotas, escalated into some of the deadliest unrest since the country's independence in 1971, resulting in over 700 deaths and numerous injuries.

The violence ultimately forced Hasina to flee to India on Aug. 5 and an interim led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus took charge.

The tribunal's proceedings, presided over by Justice Golam Mortuza Majumdar, saw prosecutors request arrest warrants for 50 individuals, including Hasina.

“I appealed to the court that if the accused, who are extremely influential, are not arrested, it will be impossible to conduct the investigation,” chief prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam said.

To date, more than 60 complaints have been filed against Hasina and other leaders of her Awami League party, alleging enforced disappearances, murder, and mass killings.

Party leaders from the Awami League were not immediately available for comment, as many senior members have either been arrested or have gone into hiding.

However, Hasina's son, Sajeeb Wazed, told Reuters last month that his mother was ready to face trial in Bangladesh, adding:“My mother has done nothing wrong.”