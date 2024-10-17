عربي


Transaction In Own Shares


10/17/2024 11:09:20 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 18th October 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 17th October 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 5,087
Lowest price per share (pence): 709.00
Highest price per share (pence): 725.00
Weighted average price per day (pence): 720.8095

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,056,274 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,056,274 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p)
XLON 720.8095 5,087 709.00 725.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number
17 October 2024 08:14:52 72 709.00 XLON 00305103463TRLO1
17 October 2024 08:14:53 47 709.00 XLON 00305103466TRLO1
17 October 2024 08:14:53 22 709.00 XLON 00305103467TRLO1
17 October 2024 10:51:15 47 719.00 XLON 00305195920TRLO1
17 October 2024 10:51:15 99 719.00 XLON 00305195921TRLO1
17 October 2024 11:09:32 566 720.00 XLON 00305204915TRLO1
17 October 2024 11:37:11 609 725.00 XLON 00305205770TRLO1
17 October 2024 12:13:26 78 724.00 XLON 00305207511TRLO1
17 October 2024 12:24:37 121 725.00 XLON 00305208013TRLO1
17 October 2024 12:24:37 121 725.00 XLON 00305208014TRLO1
17 October 2024 12:31:55 120 724.00 XLON 00305208205TRLO1
17 October 2024 12:31:55 115 719.00 XLON 00305208206TRLO1
17 October 2024 12:31:55 2,132 720.00 XLON 00305208207TRLO1
17 October 2024 12:31:57 573 719.00 XLON 00305208208TRLO1
17 October 2024 13:48:33 123 724.00 XLON 00305210099TRLO1
17 October 2024 13:51:01 123 724.00 XLON 00305210141TRLO1
17 October 2024 14:17:32 4 723.00 XLON 00305210911TRLO1
17 October 2024 14:39:11 111 724.00 XLON 00305211743TRLO1
17 October 2024 14:39:11 4 724.00 XLON 00305211744TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

