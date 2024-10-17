Kwalu Wins Nightingale Gold For The Ethan Collection At 2024 HCD Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)







INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kwalu is proud to announce that the Ethan Collection

has been

awarded Nightingale for Storage and Accessories at the 2024 Healthcare Design (HCD) Awards in Indianapolis. Designed by renowned designer Brian Graham , the Ethan Collection is a minimalist line of case goods that features soft edges and serene forms, bringing a sense of calm and familiarity

to healthcare environments. Its simplicity, combined with a timeless neoclassical influence, makes the

collection both functional and aesthetically soothing.

The Ethan Collection integrates Kwalu's award-winning Protea Classic and Protea Fusion materials to create an enhanced experience for patients, care partners, and clinicians. By blending durability with elegance, the collection fosters healthcare spaces that feel welcoming, comfortable, and functional.

The Nightingale Awards , recognized as the healthcare design industry's leading program, honor products that advance the built environment in healthcare. Named after Florence Nightingale, the pioneer of modern nursing, the awards evaluate products based on their contribution to clinical or operational outcomes, aesthetics, innovation, durability, functionality, and overall quality.

"This collection perfectly aligns with Kwalu's mission to design environments that inspire care, comfort, and connection," said Jennifer Adams, Senior VP of Healthcare at Kwalu. "The Ethan Collection introduces fresh archetypes into healthcare settings, making them not only functional but also soothing spaces that promote a sense of calm and well-being."

About Kwalu

At Kwalu, we craft nurturing environments that inspire care, comfort and connection in healthcare and senior living.

About Brian Graham

With over 30 years of experience in design, Brian has developed a strategic approach combining planning, research, and creativity to deliver solutions that meet both the needs and expectations of his manufacturing partners.

Brian Graham is the founder and creative director of Graham Design, a San Francisco based design studio specializing in contemporary furniture and related products for the workplace and healthcare markets.

SOURCE Kwalu

