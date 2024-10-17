Oregon Unions Call For Swift Decarbonization Of Natural Gas To Tackle Climate Crisis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Oregon Union Letter Endorsees

Unions call on OR state leaders to prioritize decarbonizing natural gas, preserving jobs, and accelerating climate action through innovative infrastructure use.

- Brad ArchuletaPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a pivotal step to accelerate Oregon's response to the climate crisis, leading unions, representing thousands of workers, are urging state leaders to prioritize the decarbonization of natural . This initiative goes beyond compliance with emissions targets; it aims to preserve jobs, leverage our existing infrastructure, and position Oregon at the forefront of energy innovation and climate action.Transforming Gas Infrastructure into a Decarbonization AssetThe unions emphasize that Oregon's gas infrastructure should be leveraged as a critical asset in the fight against climate change. Instead of waiting decades for a complete transition to electrification – requiring extensive retraining, equipment replacement, and construction of major new infrastructure – decarbonizing natural gas offers a practical and immediate solution that complements and accelerates the ongoing energy transition. This strategy works alongside clean electrification to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors, such as industrial heat and heavy transport. Such action will reduce overall emissions to address climate change and make full use of the worker skills and energy infrastructure already in place.“Our members are uniquely positioned to lead this transition,” said Marshall McGrady, Political Director at IBEW Local 48.“We have the skills, the training, and the commitment to work safely with advanced gas decarbonization technologies.”“This is about protecting Oregon jobs while creating a cleaner, safer environment for our families,” added Brad Archuleta, Vice President of the United Association of Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 290.“Our members are skilled and dedicated to meet these upcoming challenges. We're ready to get to work and show that labor is key to solving the climate issues.”Seizing a Generational Opportunity: Oregon as a Climate LeaderOregon has a long history of leading the nation in energy efficiency and sustainability, and the decarbonization of natural gas represents the next logical step. This is more than a local issue; it's about positioning Oregon as a model for others by using new technologies to reimagine the role of existing resources, workers, and infrastructure to make significant strides in accelerating the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Decarbonizing natural gas transforms our existing energy infrastructure into a powerful tool for carbon reduction, ensuring that Oregon continues to lead in climate innovation while safeguarding jobs and leveraging the expertise of our local workforce.Decarbonization: The Future of Oregon's Energy WorkforceThe work associated with decarbonizing natural gas represents jobs of, and for, the future. These roles in managing decarbonization processes are critical to ensuring Oregon's energy system is both sustainable and resilient. Union workers have the training, experience, and readiness to work safely and effectively with technologies like methane pyrolysis, solid carbon, and clean hydrogen, ensuring that Oregon's workforce remains at the forefront of the sustainable energy transition.Local Action and Global ImpactThis alliance of unions demonstrates the commitment of collective action for climate and energy. The focus is on safeguarding and serving Oregon's workers and communities, and we are clear that decarbonizing natural gas must become part of the climate solution. These unions are committed to advancing this critical transition without compromise and to working with elected officials who share this sense of urgency. Oregon must continue to lead with innovative and responsible energy practices, and this alliance will push for nothing less in the effort to secure a sustainable and prosperous future for all Oregonians.Endorsed By:.Oregon State Association of Electrical Workers.Columbia Pacific Building Trades Council.International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 48.United Association of Plumbers and Steamfitters, Local 290.International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental, and Reinforcing Iron Workers, Local 29.International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 701.Heat & Frost Insulators & Allied Workers, Local 36.Office and Professional Employees International Union, Local 11Click here to read the full letter.###

Decarbonize Natural Gas

Oregon Union Representatives

