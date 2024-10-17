Richmond American Announces Community Grand Opening In Meridian

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Timberline

offers new energy-efficient homes with open layouts and designer details

MERIDIAN, Idaho

, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Idaho, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC ), is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Timberline (RichmondAmerican/Timberline ), a vibrant new Treasure Valley community. This notable neighborhood will offer an array of ranch and two-story homes showcasing professionally curated fixtures and finishes (RichmondAmerican/Curated ).

Grand Opening Event ( RichmondAmerican/TimberlineGO )

The Hemingway is one of three must-see Richmond American floor plans available at Timberline in Meridian, Idaho.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Timberline for a special Grand Opening event on Saturday, October 19, from 12 to 4 p.m. Attendees can enjoy complimentary ice cream, tour the inspired Hemingway model home and enter a prize drawing.

About Timberline:



New ranch and two-story homes from the upper $500s

Three thoughtfully designed floor plans with green features

2 to 5 bedrooms and approx. 1,880 to 3,170 sq. ft.

Finished basements and fully landscaped homesites available

Close proximity to I-84, I-69, notable schools, recreation, shopping and dining Designer-curated fixtures and finishes

Timberline

is located at 3286 S. Grenze Way in Meridian. Call 208.391.2494 or visit

RichmondAmerican for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. For more information, visit MDCHoldings.

