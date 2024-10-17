Link Introduces Oversize Single Deck For Full-Sized Vans

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SIOUX CENTER, Iowa, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Link Mortuary Equipment , the leader in deck systems for the funeral profession, announced the introduction of its new SS150XLC single deck system for full-sized cargo vans. The deck will be available for order at the 2024 NFDA International & in New Orleans beginning October 20th, 2024, or from certified Link Mortuary Equipment dealers .

Oversized mortuary transport deck for full-sized cargo vans.

Continue Reading

"Link designed the SS150XLC as a direct response to our customers' feedback," said Lynn Blake, Senior Account Manager for Link Mortuary Equipment. "The larger deck allows morticians to accommodate oversized cots without sacrificing their ability to transport a second cot."

The SS150XLC is 4 inches wider and 2 inches longer than the standard and XL variation of the SS150. The system allows morticians to load one standard and one oversized cot or cremation container side by side. The single deck also allows users to transport one air tray or one casket at a time. The deck features an all-aluminum sealed deck for easy sanitation. The oversized deck tray and frame protect the vehicle's floor and enhances a vehicle's use and longevity.

Morticians safely and easily load cots, cremation containers, air trays and caskets with the SS150XLC's engineered features. A high-impact bumper ramp at the rear of the deck hinges down over the bumper to ease the transition of cots and containers into the full-sized van, while protecting the vehicle from wear and tear associated with loading and unloading. A series of four nylon casket rollers and glide strips minimize friction to allow morticians to effortlessly load and position mortuary containers on the deck.

Each deck features two sets of interchangeable and adjustable bier pins to allow morticians to secure and manage different container sizes on each side of the deck. The deck is also fitted with recessed, cast-aluminum cot cups to assure cot stability and security during transport.

"The SS150XLC fills a gap between our SS150XL single deck and our DD2000-XLC ," said Blake. "Now morticians utilizing full-sized vans can transport an oversized cot side-by-side with a standard cot. This system with enhance funeral home and crematory operations with the highest standards of professionalism and integrity for remains transport."

The SS150XLC weighs 215 lbs and fits vehicles with a minimum wheelbase of 140 inches. The system is designed to fit today's popular full-sized cargo van make and models, including: Chevrolet Express, GMC Savana, Ford Transit, Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, Nissan NV and Ram Pro Master.

For details on purchasing and installing the new SS150XLC , please call 1-800-248-3057 or visit .

About Link Mortuary Equipment

A division of Link MFG., Ltd., Link Mortuary Equipment develops and manufactures an extensive line of transport deck systems to address the unique needs of mortuaries, funeral homes, crematoriums, cemeteries, coroners, medical examiners, morgues, donor programs, medical institutions and the U.S. military. Link is an American-based, ISO 14001: 2015 (EMS) certified company. Link is a worldwide leader in manufacturing transport deck systems for SUV, vans and coach vehicles.

Media Contact: Maeve Devitt, [email protected] or (847) 945-1300

SOURCE Link Mortuary Equipment

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED