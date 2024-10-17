MENAFN - PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ConceiveAbilities , a leading surrogacy agency with nearly 30 years of expertise, is thrilled to empower surrogates with the Enhanced All-In Surrogate Care and Compensation Package for 2024. This upgraded package sets a new standard in the surrogacy industry, offering the most comprehensive care, including exceptional medical coverage, protection, and unwavering physical and emotional support-ensuring every surrogate feels valued and supported throughout her journey

Our enhanced All-In Package ensures that every surrogate feels empowered, valued, and appreciated every step of the way.

Are you considering becoming a surrogate and wondering what truly matters most to surrogates? ConceiveAbilities surveyed 600 experienced surrogates across the United States to find out their top priorities. In this video, we break down the top five factors that surrogates value the most when deciding to move forward with their surrogacy journey. Whether you're curious about compensation, support, or the surrogacy process, discover key insights straight from the surrogates themselves. Watch now!

Becoming a surrogate with ConceiveAbilities is a life changing decision. Our All-In Surrogate Care and Compensation package ensures you are protected and supported every step of your surrogacy journey.

Why

ConceiveAbilities is the Best Choice for Surrogates

Becoming a surrogate is a life-changing commitment and surrogates deserve complete care and compensation throughout their surrogacy journey. ConceiveAbilities' All-In Care and Compensation Package delivers the essential features that matters most to surrogates:



Matching MattersTM:

ConceiveAbilities matches surrogates with a wide diversity of intended parents, ensuring that each surrogate is connected with the right family for her and her family. Their proprietary Matching Matters process is designed to match a surrogate with the family she was meant to help, while ensuring she is fully informed, legally protected, and empowered throughout the entire journey.

Highest Surrogacy Pay: First-time surrogates can earn up to $72,000 in surrogate pay . Life Simplicity PromiseTM:

Expert legal, insurance, and surrogate IVF process guidance.

Enhanced Surrogate Care and Compensation: What's New!

ConceiveAbilities has long been recognized as the best surrogacy agency for surrogates, with a dedicated team of experts ensuring the highest level of care and support at every step of a surrogacy journey. With these latest enhancements, ConceiveAbilities brings even greater support, reinforcing the company's commitment to honoring the extraordinary dedication of surrogates while prioritizing their health, financial security, and overall well-being.

Higher Compensation-Paid Sooner



Increased Pre-Pregnancy Compensation : Totaling $6,000 (up from $4,000), with $1,500 at medical screening, $2,000 at the start of IVF medications, and $2,500 at embryo transfer.

Higher Compensation-Paid Sooner : Surrogates now receive payments starting at the first ultrasound, ensuring early financial support for this significant milestone.

C-Section Compensation:

Surrogates who undergo a C-section will now receive a $2,500 payment, regardless of past C-sections, offering added financial support. Expanded Life Insurance-Up to $500,000 : The safety and security of surrogates are top priorities. ConceiveAbilities has expanded life insurance coverage to up to $500,000, or the maximum a surrogate qualifies for, at no cost. This increased coverage provides additional peace of mind for surrogates and their families throughout the surrogacy journey.

Simplified, Direct Medical Coverage with No Hassles

ConceiveAbilities simplifies the surrogacy experience by providing direct medical coverage for all surrogates. From the start of the medical workup to delivery, medical expenses related to surrogacy are covered directly, eliminating the complexity of dealing with insurance companies, surprise bills, or delays. Surrogates can focus on their health and the surrogacy journey while ConceiveAbilities manages the details behind the scenes.

Wage Recovery & Support Program

ConceiveAbilities understands the unique financial needs of surrogates and provides robust support through the Wage Recovery & Support Program. This program offers up to $1,800 per week, or a total of $30,000, to cover lost wages and household expenses during bed rest or restricted activities. Additionally, surrogates' partners receive a 7-day benefit of up to $150 per day, supporting them during critical times in the pregnancy or recovery.

Comprehensive Support for Surrogates

These 2024 enhancements further solidify ConceiveAbilities' leadership in surrogacy care and compensation. The All-In Surrogate Care and Compensation Package is designed with the surrogate's emotional, physical, and financial well-being in mind, offering the highest pay, full medical coverage, and personalized support throughout the surrogacy journey.

"As an experienced surrogate myself, I understand firsthand the importance of feeling truly supported throughout this journey," said Melissa Lage , Director of the Surrogate Engagement Team. "Our enhanced All-In Package ensures that every surrogate feels empowered, valued, and appreciated, from start to finish. It's our mission to provide the best care and financial security for surrogates every step of the way."

About ConceiveAbilities

ConceiveAbilities is a leading surrogacy and egg donation agency, with nearly 30 years of experience helping families grow. ConceiveAbilities offers surrogates the highest pay and most comprehensive care available. With the enhanced 2024 All-In Surrogate Care and Compensation Package, ConceiveAbilities continues to empower surrogates and set the standard for excellence in surrogacy support.

Ready to Begin Your Surrogacy Journey?

Learn more about the enhanced All-In Surrogate Care and Compensation Package and why ConceiveAbilities is the best surrogacy agency for surrogates at .

