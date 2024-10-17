(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Next Generation (CNG ), a leader in specialty films and material science solutions, proudly announces the release of its first-ever Sustainability Report . This report showcases significant advancements made in 2023 as CNG fulfills its purpose of "Enhancing Lives for a Better World," focusing on four strategic pillars: Customers, Planet, People, and Communities.

Key Highlights from the 2023 Report:

Charter Next Generation Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report

Sustainability Integration: CNG's purpose-driven strategy aims to embed sustainability into its core values and business strategy. The company focuses on innovation in food preservation, energy efficiency, waste reduction, and equitable employment, addressing global challenges and advancing material science solutions for recycle-ready1, circular, compostable, and low-carbon materials.



SBTi Validation: CNG's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets were validated by the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi ) and are aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement . CNG is committed to reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 42% by 2030 and 90% by 2050. It also targets reducing Scope 3 emissions by 52% per kilogram of product produced by 2030 and by 97% per kilogram of product produced by 2050.



Sustainable Innovation and Operations: The GreenArrowTM

sustainable films portfolio saw 100% growth in sales, including over 400% growth in products containing post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials. Additionally, seven facilities have reached zero waste to landfill status to-date, diverting more than 6.1 million pounds of waste in 2023.



Leadership Recognition: CNG earned an A- score for supplier engagement and a B score for climate change performance from CDP , along with an EcoVadis

Bronze rating, placing the company in the top 35% of companies rated by EcoVadis. CNG also added to its portfolio of more than 250 pre-qualification letters for the Sustainable Packaging Coalition How2Recycle

label.

Commitment to People and Communities: CNG reduced its lost-time incident rate by 65%, significantly outperforming the industry average for workplace safety2. CNG also enhanced its Employee Ownership Program , providing all employees with an equity stake in the company from day one and introducing financial counseling to support employees' financial health. Additionally, the company donated nearly $525,000 to local causes, demonstrating its dedication to community support.

"At CNG, adaptability and innovation are fundamental to our success in safety, sustainability, and financial performance," said Kathy Bolhous , Chairman and CEO. "These dedicated efforts in 2023 have led to substantial progress in our sustainability commitments, including doubling the volume of sales of sustainable film products and establishing ambitious greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets. Driven by our commitment to purpose and people, we are positioned to make a lasting impact and achieve sustainable growth."

With this first report, CNG reaffirms its commitment to transparent data disclosure, focusing on aligning with frameworks such as the SBTi , CDP , and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs ). CNG also reports to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD ).

"CNG is seeing strong growth in recycle-ready films and is expanding its range of sustainable products by incorporating PCR content and innovating with compostable films," said John Garnett , Senior Vice President of Sustainability, Technical, and Innovation. "In 2024, our goal is to double sales of sustainable films once again."

"We're committed to a sustainable, low-carbon future by minimizing our carbon footprint and helping our customers achieve their sustainability goals," he continued. "With ambitious emissions targets and a focus on zero waste, we design recycle-ready products and use recycled, bio-based, and compostable materials to support a circular economy."

More information on CNG's sustainability progress can be found in the full report

and dedicated Sustainability

section

on the CNGinc

website.

1. Recycle-ready measures packaging designed for

recyclability with current technology, following standards from the Association of Plastics Recyclers (APR), Circular Economy for Flexible Packaging (CEFLEX), and similar organizations. This metric does not reflect the actual amount of flexible packaging that is recycled.

2. Industry average data is based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Injuries, Illnesses, and Fatalities (IIF) program, which provides comprehensive information on workplace injuries and illnesses. This data is collected and reported annually through the Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses (SOII) and the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI).

About Charter Next Generation

Charter Next Generation (CNG) is a leading provider of specialty films and material science solutions in North America, serving essential markets including food, consumer goods, industrial, and healthcare. Since 1971, we have showcased exceptional manufacturing capabilities across 16 U.S. facilities. Driven by our 2,200+ employee owners, CNG helps address a broad range of global challenges, such as food preservation, waste reduction, energy efficiency, wage equity, and climate change, by leveraging cutting-edge innovation and advanced materials. Committed to addressing sustainability, circularity, and a low-carbon future, we aim to enhance lives and lead with purpose. As a proud partner of Ownership WorksTM, we empower employees by giving them a stake in the value they create. Visit cnginc , follow

us

on

LinkedIn ,

or contact [email protected] .

Media Contact:

Katie Whalen

+ 1 872-870-1077

[email protected]



SOURCE Charter Next Generation, Inc.

