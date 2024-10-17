Radiation And Nuclear Safety: First Point Of Peace Formula Discussed In France

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Yermak, participated in a thematic Radiation and Nuclear Safety dedicated to the first point of the Peace Formula.

According to Ukrinform, the Office of the President reported this.

The event was organized by France as co-chair of the working group alongside Ukraine and co-leaders - Czech Republic, Japan, and Sweden. Representatives from 70 countries and international organizations attended both in person and online. The Ukrainian delegation included Herman Halushchenko, his Deputy Roman Andarak, and Advisor to the Head of the President's Office Oleksandr Bevz.

Yermak emphasized that nuclear and radiation safety has become a political priority due to the large-scale militarization of peaceful nuclear energy by Russia during its aggression against Ukraine.

onin

"The seizure of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest in Europe, was an unprecedented violation of international law and nuclear safety regulations. The plant has been turned into a military base, and its personnel work under constant pressure and threats," he stressed.

The Head of the Presidential Office stated that Ukraine must regain full control over all its nuclear facilities and ensure their operation according to international standards and IAEA principles.

"In the field of nuclear security, we must force the aggressor state to implement the 'Three Ds' principle: demilitarization, de-occupation, and de-escalation. This is critically important for both Ukraine and the world," Andriy Yermak said.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko stressed that Russian missiles and drones fly over Ukrainian nuclear power plants, which poses the risk of catastrophic consequences.

"Russian shelling of energy infrastructure has impacted nuclear safety. They aim to deprive us of electricity supply and cause a total blackout, which could lead to a nuclear incident. The major issue is that they show no regard for nuclear safety," German Halushchenko stated.

He called on partners to make swift decisions that would force Russia to stop its attacks on Ukraine's energy sector.

and

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot emphasized that the world must ensure the protection of nuclear infrastructure in Ukraine.

"This requires coordinated international action, unwavering IAEA support, and a clear commitment to hold accountable those who threaten nuclear security. The stakes could not be higher as Russia continues its aggression against Ukraine," he said.

This conference was the fifth in a series of events following the first Peace Summit. The outcome of each such event is a Joint Communiqué. Following the conferences, proposals based on all ten points of the Peace Formula will be formed for the second Peace Summit.

As reported by Ukrinform, within the framework of earlier commitments made at the peace summit on June 15 and 16 in Burgenstock, Switzerland, France will hold a conference on nuclear safety on October 17.