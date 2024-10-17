Keith Mccullough, Founder And CEO Of Hedgeye, Releases New Ebook Master The Market: A Hedge Fund Manager's Guide To Process And Profit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedgeye Risk Management is proud to announce the release of " Master The Market: A Hedge Fund Manager's Guide to Process and ," a new written by the company's Founder and CEO, Keith McCullough. This 52-page practical guide offers readers a unique opportunity to learn the strategies that McCullough has honed over decades of working on Wall Street.

A new eBook written by Hedgeye Founder/CEO Keith McCullough

In Master The Market, McCullough provides clear, actionable insights into how both novice and experienced investors can safeguard their portfolios and capitalize on opportunities in any market environment. The eBook covers essential topics such as using market signals to time trades, managing risk in volatile environments, and how to avoid catastrophic drawdowns.

"This book is brief, concise, and the most important investing guide you will ever read," writes Mike Taylor, a veteran hedge fund manager, in the book's foreword. "Keith disaggregates economic history and presents a back-tested system of Four Quads that delineates the economic cycle. No one had done this before in such a concise way, explaining what to buy, when to buy, and more importantly, when to sell."

Taylor, who has been a PM at Citadel and Millennium Management, describes how McCullough's process helped him navigate the tumultuous markets of 2008 and how the Hedgeye Process continues to shape his own investment strategy today. "Hedgeye's hit rate on buy/sell is astonishingly high... Keith has been 'canceled' by the mainstream media as the lone voice calling the Sell Side what it is: frauds."

The book also features praise from other leading investors, including Dan Rasmussen, Founder and Portfolio Manager of the hedge fund Verdad Capital, who says: "Keith is one of today's leading thinkers on investing. His quantitative macro research is the best on Wall Street."

Master The Market takes readers on a journey through McCullough's personal story of resilience, from his days as a Portfolio Manager at Dawson Herman Capital Management, Magnetar Capital and Carlyle-Blue Wave, to founding Hedgeye during the 2008 financial crisis. His personal, often piercing insights, offer invaluable lessons for investors seeking to grow and protect their wealth.

"Winning in the market over the long haul isn't about chasing fads or falling for the latest Wall Street narrative. It's about having a reliable and repeatable math-based process that's been battle-tested through every market cycle," McCullough says. "I wrote Master The Market to arm investors with the tools they need not to just survive, but to thrive in all market conditions. The Hedgeye process is built to protect and grow your capital by making smarter, data-backed decisions-every single day."

The eBook is available for free download here . Readers will discover:



How to make money in any market environment



A simple and repeatable process to identify market signals and act decisively

Risk management strategies that protect against market crashes

About Keith McCullough

Keith McCullough is the Founder and CEO of Hedgeye Risk Management. Prior to Hedgeye, he enjoyed success as a hedge fund manager at firms like Carlyle-Blue Wave and Magnetar Capital. He is also the author of "Diary of a Hedge Fund Manager" and a highly regarded voice in the world of investing.

About Hedgeye

Founded in 2008, Hedgeye Risk Management is a trusted partner for investors of all sizes, across the world, helping them navigate and profit in any market condition. With a team of over 40 analysts covering more than 1,000 stocks and ETFs across 20+ sectors, Hedgeye serves some of the world's largest institutional investors, who collectively manage over $10 trillion in assets. The firm is renowned for its consistent track record of accurately predicting U.S. market crashes ahead of time. Led by Founder and CEO Keith McCullough, Hedgeye employs a data-driven and repeatable investing process that enables investors to capitalize on emerging market trends across all global markets.

SOURCE HEDGEYE RISK MANAGEMENT

