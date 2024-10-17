World Food Day Highlights Urgent Need To Combat Hunger, Malnutrition

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Under the patronage of HRH Princess Basma, the Food and Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) on Wednesday held an event to mark the World Food Day.

This year's celebration, which coincides with FAO's 79th anniversary, is themed, "The Right to Food for a Better Life and Future," highlighting the urgent need to combat hunger and malnutrition around the world.

In a recorded message, Princess Basma stressed that food is essential for life, ranking just after air and water. She noted the alarming reality that one-third of the food produced globally is wasted each year, while approximately 10 per cent of the world's population goes to bed hungry.

Her Royal Highness called for governments, the private sector, civil society and academic institutions to work together to adopt a more integrated approach to protecting food systems. She emphasised the importance of fostering innovation in the agricultural sector and the role of specialised agribusinesses in providing affordable, nutritious food for all.

Princess Basma urged farmers to adopt more sustainable agricultural practices to protect soil health and maintain fertility, which will ultimately improve global food security.

She advocated for the development of efficient and inclusive global food systems and the adoption of responsible consumption patterns to ensure food availability, especially for vulnerable communities.

The Princess commended the efforts of FAO and other international, regional and local organisations in addressing hunger crises and ensuring food security in all circumstances.

Khaled Huneifat, Minister of Agriculture, stressed that Jordan has long recognised the importance of food security as an essential component of national resilience to global challenges.

The Kingdom has implemented comprehensive policies in all sectors of the food supply chain to ensure that citizens have access to essential food at affordable prices, he noted.

In response to Royal directives, Jordan last year established a Food Security Council and its related regulations were approved to provide information and data on food security and prepare reports in line with the National Food Security Strategy 2021-2030, the minister added, noting that the council is responsible for reviewing and approving national strategic policies related to food security, as well as monitoring their implementation.

Huneifat pointed out that the council has prioritised addressing food loss and waste, conducting studies to identify the causes of these problems, and developing appropriate solutions to increase the benefits of local agricultural production.

He stressed that World Food Day provides an opportunity to assess the effectiveness of ongoing efforts and actions, measuring their impact at all stages of the food supply chain, from production to consumption.

Nabil Assaf, FAO Representative in Jordan, reported that some 730 million people worldwide suffer from hunger and more than 2.8 billion cannot afford a healthy diet, which is a major cause of various forms of malnutrition. He added that nearly one-third of the world's population currently lacks essential nutrients for a healthy life, indicating that nearly half of the world's population urgently needs to improve their dietary habits.

The event was attended by representatives of national and international organisations who reflected on their collective efforts and successes in achieving the second Sustainable Development Goal, Zero Hunger, while raising awareness of the importance of food security and agriculture.

FAO noted that despite the availability of sufficient food to feed populations, conflicts, climate change and economic stagnation are exacerbating the global hunger and malnutrition crisis.

FAO reiterates that the right to adequate food is a fundamental human right, as enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and international treaties, noting that ensuring this right requires a focus on food diversity, nutrition, affordability and accessibility.