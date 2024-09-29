Google reacts to Russian data backup caution

(MENAFN) has confirmed its intention to maintain the availability of its free services in Russia, as reported by the Moscow daily Vedomosti. The tech giant is currently addressing issues related to the creation of new user accounts in the country, which have been affected by recent developments.



This announcement follows a warning from Russia's of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media, advising users to back up their data due to concerns that Google's parent company, Alphabet, may be restricting account registrations within Russia. The warning came on the heels of reported problems experienced by some users while trying to verify their identities via SMS, with many encountering errors in the process. The ministry suggested that users consider alternative methods for two-factor authentication to navigate these issues.



In a statement, Google's press office acknowledged the challenges faced by Russian users, assuring that the company is actively working to resolve these account-related problems. "We remain committed to keeping our free services available in Russia," the statement read.



Google operates a vast array of over 40 digital services, including the widely-used Google search engine, Gmail, Google Drive for cloud storage, and YouTube. Many of these services can be accessed without requiring user registration.



However, Google's operations in Russia have faced increasing scrutiny over the past few years, particularly in relation to YouTube's removal of channels associated with Russian media outlets like RT, as well as public figures and content creators whose views diverge from mainstream Western narratives. Following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, the company halted ad displays to users in Russia and paused monetization for content creators. Furthermore, in July, Russia’s media and digital watchdog, Roskomnadzor, reported that Google had blocked access to more than 200 YouTube channels operating in the country.

