Tajikistan President Meets Minister Of Culture

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon met on Thursday with HE of Culture Abdulrahman bin Hamad al-Thani. During the meeting that was held on the sidelines of the Qatari Cultural Week in Tajikistan, they discussed aspects of joint co-operation between the two countries in cultural fields and ways to support and develop them. (QNA)



