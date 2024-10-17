Israel Claims Killing Of Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar
Date
10/17/2024 2:08:00 PM
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
KABUL (Pajhwok): Israel has claimed its forces have killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in an attack in the southern Gaza Strip, according to a media report on Thursday.
The Israeli military confirmed Sinwar's death on Thursday, but Hamas has not yet commented on the claim, Aljazeera reported.
According to the Israeli military statement, Sinwar was killed on Wednesday after soldiers“eliminated three fighters.”
In August, Hamas appointed its Gaza leader, Sinwar, as the group's Political bureau head to succeed Ismail Haniyeh. Haniyeh was assassinated during a visit to Iran on July 31.
nh
Views: 0
MENAFN17102024000174011037ID1108792665
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.