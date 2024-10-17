Israel Claims Killing Of Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Israel has claimed its forces have killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in an attack in the southern Gaza Strip, according to a report on Thursday.

The Israeli military confirmed Sinwar's death on Thursday, but Hamas has not yet commented on the claim, Aljazeera reported.

According to the Israeli military statement, Sinwar was killed on Wednesday after soldiers“eliminated three fighters.”

In August, Hamas appointed its Gaza leader, Sinwar, as the group's bureau head to succeed Ismail Haniyeh. Haniyeh was assassinated during a visit to Iran on July 31.

