Canadian General Investments, Limited Declares Dividend On Common Shares
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Canada, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (“CGI” or“the Company”) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share payable on December 15, 2024 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2024 (“the Dividend”). This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend” for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).
CGI is a closed-end equity fund, focused on medium to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. Its objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains/losses and appropriate income generating instruments.
