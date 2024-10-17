UK Eyes Weight Loss Drug Trials To Get People Back To Work

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Britain will study whether the use of Eli Lilly's drug can get people back into work and help tackle the high rate of long-term sickness that has become a major drag on the economy. Wes Streeting predicted the use of the drug - a competitor to Novo Nordisk's Ozempic - could help transform the health of the nation, after Lilly announced a £279mn ($365.4mn) in Britain as part of a fl agship summit hosted by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The deal included“a major real-world study” on the eff ectiveness of tirzepatide, marketed as Mounjaro in Britain, which could reduce the burden on the staterun National Health Service.

Streeting said obesity was costing the NHS £11bn a year and meant people took more sick leave or were forced out of the jobs market altogether.“The long-term benefi ts of these drugs could be monumental in our approach to tackling obesity,” Streeting wrote in an article in the Telegraph newspaper.“For many people, these weight-loss jabs will be life-changing, help them get back to work, and ease the demands on our NHS.”

The University of Manchester will co-ordinate the study, which will have up to 3,000 participants, and collect data on“health-related quality of life and changes in participants' employment status and sick days from work.”

Earlier this month, England's National Health Service outlined a plan to give the drug to nearly a quarter of a million people as part of a three-year plan. Streeting said that while the drug would be a tool to tackle obesity, people would need to make lifestyle changes too so that the health service, already struggling after years of crises, was not put under further strain.

