(MENAFN- PR Newswire) All-day breakfast and diner classics are on the menu at the new restaurant, open in the bustling Brandon Center South shopping center.

BRANDON, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Diner is bringing its award-winning takes on classic American comfort food to Brandon, where its new 110-seat, 3,600-square-foot location opened at 1901

W. Lumsden Road in Brandon Center South. The seventh location in the Tampa market, Metro Diner Brandon is operated by Managing Partner Forrest Ferpes, who has worked with the restaurant brand for over a decade.

Metro Diner Opens New Location in Brandon.

Continue Reading

"We are thrilled to offer Metro Diner's craveable comfort food classics to our friends and neighbors in Brandon," said Ferpes. "I know our community will love having a local diner where they can relax and enjoy each other's company while sharing good food at reasonable prices. Metro Diner is where they'll find all that and more."

Guests can dig into breakfast all day or try other fare for lunch and, soon, for dinner. Metro Diner has been featured by celebrity chef Guy Fieri on his Food Network show, Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Its all-American appetite-pleasers include Scramble Bowls, Charleston Shrimp & Grits, Iron City Meatloaf and the famous Fried Chicken & Waffles, served with signature sweet-and-spicy sauce.

When asked about recommended menu items, Ferpes admitted he's partial to one of Metro Diner's most popular orders, the Steak and Scramble Bowl, which piles seasoned sirloin steak, scrambled eggs, roasted grape tomatoes over hash brown potatoes, topped with a drizzle of Hollandaise sauce.

Growing up helping his mother at her restaurant job, hospitality runs in Ferpes' family. After starting his own career in restaurants at a young age,

Ferpes joined the ranks at Metro Diner over 10 years ago in Gainesville, FL. Today, even his wife, Courtney, is part of the Metro Diner family, holding the position of Managing Partner at the Metro Diner in

Bradenton.

"I joined the Gainesville opening team and was immediately drawn to the welcoming atmosphere and people-centric culture of Metro Diner," he said. "Since then, opening a location of my own has been my ultimate goal, and I am thrilled to now be leading a team that serves the Brandon community."

Metro Diner Brandon is open for breakfast and lunch daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. When dinner service is added soon, hours will be extended to 8 p.m. For more information, call 813-295-8450.

About Metro Diner

Established in 1992 by the Davoli family with a single eatery in

Jacksonville, Metro Diner is among the nation's fastest-growing locally owned and operated family dining concepts, with over 60 locations across the country. Metro Diner is known for its warm, welcoming service, large portion sizes and serious diner food. Metro Diner has received many accolades, including features on Food Network's

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

and Cooking Channel's

Cheap Eats.

To learn more about Metro Diner, find a full list of locations or place a catering order, visit

and "Like" Metro Diner on

Facebook , or follow @MetroDiner on

Instagram

and

TikTok .

CONTACT:



Brianna Pisacane

[email protected]

SOURCE Metro Diner

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED