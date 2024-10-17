Pulseforge To Showcase Invent And Inline Tools For The First Time At NEPCON Asia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Designed for high-throughput providing industry-leading photonic sintering, curing and solder reflow processes

Ideal for laboratory and small-scale production environments to explore rapid flash-lamp driven thermal processing for flexible substrates and advanced materials

- Jonathan Gibson, CEO of PulseForgeAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PulseForge Inc., a leading innovator in high-powered digitally controlled flash lamp processing, is excited to announce its participation in this year's NEPCON Asia , where the company will showcase its cutting-edge PulseForge Invent and PulseForge Inline tools for the first time in China. The event will take place in Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center Baoan from November 6-8, 2024.PulseForge will be exhibiting alongside its trusted sales partner in China, ESE Group , to highlight the significant advancements of its high-powered digitally controlled flash lamp processing solutions. With the growing demand for high-performance production technologies across China's electronics and manufacturing industries, the PulseForge team is eager to demonstrate the capabilities of its Invent and Inline systems to a broader audience.Key Features to Be Showcased:.PulseForge Invent: Ideal for laboratory and small-scale production environments, the Invent platform enables researchers and developers to explore rapid flash-lamp driven thermal processing for flexible substrates and advanced materials..PulseForge Inline: Designed for high-throughput manufacturing, this system seamlessly integrates into production lines, providing industry-leading photonic sintering, curing and solder reflow processes for large-scale production needs."We are thrilled to bring our innovative solutions to the Chinese market," said Jonathan Gibson, CEO of PulseForge. "NEPCON Asia represents an exciting opportunity to engage with key industry players and demonstrate how our technologies are driving advancements in materials processing and manufacturing."Stephen Zhou, CEO of ESE Group said, "At ESE Group, our mission has always been to introduce high-end electronic manufacturing processes to China's electronics industry, driving significant advancements in local production technologies. By utilizing PulseForge's high-powered digitally controlled flash lamp processing technology, we can now address challenges in reflow soldering, curing and sintering processes that previously seemed unsolvable. This breakthrough not only boosts production efficiency but also enhances the reliability and performance of electronic products, positioning China's electronics manufacturing industry as more competitive on the global stage. As PulseForge continues to innovate, we are confident that future electronics will meet even higher standards and demands."Visitors are invited to meet the PulseForge team and see live demonstrations of the Invent and Inline tools at booth 11H40. The team will also be available to discuss how PulseForge's advanced photonic sintering, curing and solder reflow processes can meet the evolving needs of China's electronics manufacturing sector.For more information, visit orContact:Dr. Rudy GhoshGlobal Director, Technology Sales and CommercializationEmail: ...Phone: +1 614 620-1855Mr. Texas Sze WaiESE-SMT, Business Development ManagerEmail: ...Phone: +852 9237 7356+86 1360 2613 806+86 8375 0890About PulseForgePulseForge, Inc. develops and manufactures state-of-the-art high-powered digitally controlled flashlamp-based tools that deliver energy in a precise and targeted manner to enable innovation in industrial manufacturing. Our expertise and tools empower our customers to explore novel materials and manufacturing methodologies, driving dynamic and efficient production at an industrial scale.About Electronic Scientific Engineering LimitedElectronic Scientific Engineering Ltd. (“ESE”), established in Hong Kong since 1980, is one of the leading industrial materials and equipment, electronic testing systems and production equipment providers in China and Asia. ESE has over 12 offices and operations in China and Asean.

