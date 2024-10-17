Salman Khan Is Guilty, Should Apologise: Bishnoi Group Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Oct 17 (IANS) The Akhil Bharatiya Bishnoi Mahasabha national president Devendra Vishnoi on Thursday said that superstar Salman Khan is guilty as he killed blackbuck and should apologise.

“He is guilty of the Bishnoi community as well as of the society. Killing blackbuck is a crime. Our Bishnoi community does not allow it. Salman Khan is definitely guilty of the Bishnoi community. Our community has been bearing this pain for the last 24 years and in such a situation Salman Khan should apologise to Bishnoi society,” said Devendra Vishnoi.

He added that apologising to society does not make a person small but Salman Khan will have to apologise ultimately.

“If apologising brings peace and relief then it is good work. Salman Khan should definitely apologise,” said Vishnoi.

In May this year, Somy Ali, who was reportedly in a relationship with Salman Khan many years back said that Salman Khan should be forgiven by the Bishnoi community.

She made a heartfelt appeal to the Bishnoi community back in May 2024 requesting them to forgive Khan.

“Making mistakes is part of human nature. No one is perfect. But if you're attempting to kill someone then you're crossing the line. Salman was much younger in 1998. I want to request the head of the Bishnoi tribe to forget about it and move on. I apologise on his behalf if he has made a mistake. Please forgive him,” the actress had said.

In 1998, during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hai, Salman Khan killed a blackbuck and the case is still going on in the court.

Following the killing of Baba Siddique by the Bishnoi gang, security has been heightened around Salman Khan