Morris County Chamber To Honor Four Local Businesses Leaders At Oct. 29 Awards Breakfast

FLORHAM PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Morris County Chamber of Commerce will honor four local business leaders at its 2024 Business Outlook & Leaders in Business Awards Breakfast , Tuesday, Oct. 29, 9-11 a.m. at the Park Avenue Club in Florham Park.

The four business leaders being honored with the Delta Dental Leaders in Business Awards are:

.Solo-Entrepreneur Award – Claudia Patterson, a realtor with eXp Realty-Homes by Claudia

.Small Business Award – Stanley Puszcz, president & CEO of CP Engineers, Architects & Environmental Services

.Mid-Sized Business Award – Rob Ward, president of Anserve Inc.

.Large Business Award – Mondelez International

“These exceptional leaders stand out not only for their business acumen but also for their impact on their company, clients and community,” said Meghan Hunscher, chamber president.“Their vision and resilience go beyond the bottom line. They recognize the interconnectedness of their business with the community, actively contributing to its growth and well-being. By celebrating these leaders, we acknowledge their role in shaping a brighter future both within their organizations and the community they serve.”

Amelia Wolfe, managing director, investment specialist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, will serve as the keynote speaker and will discuss the business forecast for 2025 and beyond. Wolfe will share insights into local and national economies, consumer spending and saving trends, and productivity growth.

Attendees also will experience an interactive Business Leaders panel discussion of key economic factors shaping business today. This discussion will explore some of the factors shaping business success today, including strategies for driving productivity growth and perspectives that can help businesses navigate challenges and seize opportunities in the changing economic landscape.

The panel discussion will feature Tony Iacono, president, County College of Morris; John Murgatroyd, senior vice president, SBA senior regional sales manager at TD Bank; Anthony Rajkumar, chief operating officer at Saint Clare's Health; and Susan Roos, partner at PwC. Randy Stodard, chief marketing officer at Delta Dental, will serve as moderator.

To register, visit .

About the Morris County Chamber of Commerce

The Morris County Chamber of Commerce has more than 700 member organizations that range from entrepreneurs and small businesses to large corporations and Fortune 500 companies. The chamber's mission is to collaboratively advance the interests of its members to champion a thriving business and community environment. The chamber's many events, meetings and seminars provide a platform for its members to connect, collaborate, learn and succeed. The chamber is dedicated to the advancement of Morris County's businesses and community by providing services, information and advocacy to support the success of its member organizations. They are headquartered in Florham Park.

