KPDCL Announces Power Outages Ahead Of Winters

Chief Engineer (Distribution) of KPDCL Sandeep Seth said,“KPDCL is gearing up for the winter and the power outage will be because of the winter preparedness.”

Seth said,“The power curtailment will slightly reduce from today (Thursday) onwards. There are chances of less curtailment.”

Meanwhile, the officials of DISCOM said that the power supply will affect the parts of south Kashmir, Srinagar, Ganderbal, Gurez and Pahalgam areas.

As per the KPDCL, in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, the power shutdown will be implemented for the construction of the 33KV Pulwama 2nd Circuit (Phase II) from 160 MVA GIS Lassipora.

“This will affect the 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Pulwama, Pinglena, MM Flour Mill, Covid Hospital, and Tenghaar, causing power outages in Pulwama, Tahab, Koil, Pinglena, and Tenghaar from 10 AM to 5 PM on October 17, 19, 21, and 23, 2024,” it reads.

It also said that in Pampore township, the augmentation of the 33KV Pampore-Pulwama line will result in the shutdown of AIS Pampore (200 MVA), affecting the 33/11KV Receiving Station at Kadlabal and disrupting power in the Kadlabal Pampore area on October 16, 2024, from 10 AM to 5 PM.

“Additionally, the AIS Kanipora (2×50 MVA) will be shut down for pole erection on the 11KV Moshwara feeder under RDSS Works. This will impact the 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Kanipora, Keller, and Shadimarg, with power cuts in Keller, Shadimarg, Moshwara, and Kanipora from 10 AM to 5 PM on October 17 and 19, 2024,” it reads

The official further said that the Shariefabad Grid Station will undergo preventive maintenance (branch cutting) on various 33KV lines, affecting the 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Zainakote, Shalteng, and Bakshipora.

“Power in these areas will be off from 9 AM to 5 PM on October 16, 2024. A similar shutdown will occur at Wanganpora Grid Station, impacting SH Pora, MR Gunj, Shreen Bagh, Kawdara, and Mughal Masjid areas on October 19, 2024, from 9 AM to 5 PM,” the official said.

According to the official, Bemina Grid Station will be shut down twice on October 20, 2024, affecting power at JVC, PC Depot, SKIMS-JVC, and Children Hospital from 9 AM to 5 PM, and again at Bemina I, Bemina II, Moominabad Court Complex, and GIS Batmaloo during the same hours.

“Additionally, Karan Nagar and Shalistore areas will experience outages on October 19, 2024, from 9 AM to 5 PM due to the Bemina Grid shutdown. On October 17, 2024, Safakadal and Wanganpora will also be without power due to Wanganpora Grid Station's shutdown from 9 AM to 5 PM,” it reads.

It also said that the Potshahi Grid Station will be shut down for the shifting of the 33KV line at Thune and tree cutting along the Gurez line, affecting Gurez, Peerbaba, Tragbal, and NHPC areas on October 16 and 19, 2024, from 10 AM to 3 PM.

“Similarly, Kangan Grid Station will be shut down for maintenance, affecting Surfraw, Gagangeer, and Sonamarg areas from 10 AM to 3 PM on October 17, 2024,” it reads.

It also said that Kulgam Grid Station will be offline for branch cutting, affecting Nillow, Arreh, Begam, Sehpora, and Mohdpora areas on October 16, 2024, from 10 AM to 2 PM.

“Gopalpora Grid Station will be shut down for pole replacement, affecting Pahalgam, GIS Pahalgam, Batkoot, and other areas from 10 AM to 4 PM on October 16, 19, and 23, 2024,” it reads. It also said that the Alusteng Grid Station will also undergo reconductoring works, affecting Umerhair and parts of Ahmednagar and Baspora from 11 AM to 4 PM on October 19 and 22, 2024.



