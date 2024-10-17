No Tussle Expected With New Govt: LG Sinha

In an interview, Sinha emphasized his commitment to collaboration, ensuring a harmonious relationship.

Sinha urged the newly elected representatives to prioritize the well-being of J&K residents, focusing on peace, prosperity, and development. He pledged his support to the new government, stating,“My message is that now that the people have given the mandate, the elected representatives should fulfill their promises to the people of J&K.”

The Lieutenant Governor expressed optimism about the future, highlighting the progress made during his four-year tenure.“I don't expect any tussle with the elected government,” Sinha said, reassuring the government of his willingness to work together to address pressing issues.

Manoj Sinha has been serving as the second Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.



Notably,

Omar Abdullah took the oath as the first Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, a significant political development that has sparked a fresh debate on the extent of power his government will wield.

There are apprehensions over whether real authority will lie with the Chief Minister or the Lieutenant Governor (LG) administration and whether the promises made during the elections will ever see the light of day.

On July 12, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs extended the administrative authority of the

LG

by amending the Transaction of Business Rules through an executive notification.

Under the new rules, the LG will now have the final say on the functioning of the All India Services that includes the senior bureaucracy of the Union Territory. The new rules have also placed the Anti-Corruption Bureau, the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, Prisons, and the Jammu and Kashmir Forensic Science Laboratory under the LG's control. The LG will also have the final approval over the appointment of the Advocate General and other law officers.

The government will have to first seek the LG's approval for the grant or refusal of prosecution sanction or the filing of an appeal.

