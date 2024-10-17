Kishtwar Blaze: Rs 8 Million Relief Money Raised In 3 Days

The fire, which erupted on Monday, spread rapidly due to the predominance of wooden structures in the village, leaving 84 families homeless.

However, due to the village's isolation, fire services from nearby Kokernag in Anantnag, along with local administration and civilians, struggled to control the blaze as rugged terrain and limited access delayed the response.

Ababeel, a well-known charitable trust active in the Chenab Valley, immediately mobilized its teams. The organization, which has been involved in providing emergency relief and assistance for years, is now focused on helping the villagers rebuild their lives before winter sets in. They are known for providing disaster relief, food kits, and blood donations to the needy, regardless of caste or religion.

Hassan Babar, the head of the group, said that with the onset of winter, a massive fire reduced the entire village to rubble.

“The area has been devastated by this disaster. Every donation, big or small, is a step towards healing the wounds of affected families in Mulwarwan village,” he said.

He said that they have witnessed an overwhelming response from the people across the region.“Humanity knows no boundaries, and rebuilding the entire village will require great effort, both financially and physically,” he said.

Babur said that more than Rs 80 lakh has been collected over the last three days.“Our multiple teams are collecting donations in various parts of the region,” he added.

